Porchfest tunes up Arlington Park

In today’s world, people are so connected on social media that they are disconnected in the real world.

At least this is what Vanessa Mason said, and is one of the reasons why she opened up her yard to be used as a stage during this year’s Arlington Park Porchfest.

“The good ‘ol days of talking to your neighbors on the porch has disappeared,”Mason said.

Mason, who moved into her home this summer, said the event has allowed her to meet neighbors and show off the neighborhood she has come to love.

This is the sense of community that Porchfest organizer Andrea Needham was aiming for.

“It's been so great for Arlington Park,” she said. “Everyone gets to meet their neighbors especially, last year, when the event took place right after Hurricane Irma. We were all reaching out to each other. We've had so many neighbors bond and become friends. It's a place with a sense of community and not just a street where people live.”

On Sunday, Oct. 7, 65 bands performed at 26 houses during the six-hour Porchfest, which is a grassroots music festival that started three years ago. In its first year, Porchfest featured 19 bands and 9 houses.

“The event is really a grassroots effort. It's not to make money,” Needham said. “It's about supporting and celebrating local music and being friendly with your neighbors.”

Last year, the event moved to Arlington Park. Festivalgoers ventured down the street while taking in the sounds of the bands and looking at the various homes in the neighborhood.

“I just want to show off Arlington Park. It's the greatest neighborhood in Sarasota,” Needham said. “It's a beautiful hidden gem with large oak trees with a mix of old Florida bungalows and newer construction. We have every type of architecture in Sarasota hidden inside our little neighborhood. We just want to showcase how cute our little spot in the world is.”

It’s an event that represents community, but also of course, music.

Henry Ferree of The Smokin’ Bones, who performed last year as well, called Porchfest a great community event that helps musicians connect.

"We came here to represent rock 'n' roll, and I think we did," he said after the band's set.


















