Pool just a part of YMCA's summer draw in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Teia Smith grabbed a kick-board to swim across the pool during the Lakewood Ranch YMCA's aquatics camp June 29.

"I love that we get to go into the pool a lot," Smith said about the camp. "We get to swim and jump off the (diving) boards."

Smith loves to do cannonballs into the pool.

The YMCA was buzzing with children participating in the traditional and specialty camps the organization is providing this summer. Outside the YMCA, a group was participating in the flag football camp. At Lakewood Ranch High School, children were participating in the traditional YMCA camp where they were spending time reading and doing arts and crafts.

While aquatics camp was happening at pool, the Y's Kids Gone Crafty specialty camp was inside.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-olds Mia Morgan and Emma McGlaughlin focused on wrapping yarn around popsicle sticks.

"I love playing with yarn," McGlaughlin said. "I chose yellow, pink and white yarn because I really like colors."

She said the yarn colors remind her of ice cream.