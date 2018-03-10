Ponies, pups raise funds for rescue group

As polo horses raced across the Sarasota Polo Club March 10, Lakewood Ranch’s Jackie Bartley’s attention was focused on Chica, the golden Chihuahua cuddled in her arms and giving her kisses.

Bartley came to Nate Honor Animal Rescue’s annual Ponies for Pups fundraiser to support puppies, but Chica stole her attention as she sat down to watch the polo match. Chica had been sitting in the next row with her owners, Monica and Tony Cervantes.

“As (Jackie) went by, Chica’s tail started going,” Monica Cervantes said.

That was enough to earn Bartley a puppy snuggle.

Hundreds of supporters of Honor turned out for the charity event, which featured puppies for adoption, a silent auction, food and drink and a live polo match. At the event, Honor’s leaders announced the organization would be expanding with an $8 million facility on its existing property.