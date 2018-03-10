 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Nate's Honor Animal Rescue's Development Director Rob Oglesby announces plans for Nate's expansion with permanent buildings.

Ponies, pups raise funds for rescue group

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue's Development Director Rob Oglesby announces plans for Nate's expansion with permanent buildings.

Buy this Photo
Seven-year-old Kate Reardon gets her puppy snuggles in with Sneezy, who is up for adoption. She and her family already have two basset hounds.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Seven-year-old Kate Reardon gets her puppy snuggles in with Sneezy, who is up for adoption. She and her family already have two basset hounds.

Buy this Photo
These 3-month-old puppies, Queen Bee, front, and Barrie, behind, are up for adoption.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

These 3-month-old puppies, Queen Bee, front, and Barrie, behind, are up for adoption.

Buy this Photo
Jacqueline Ruane and her dog, Star, vist her father, University Park resident Richard Ruane.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Jacqueline Ruane and her dog, Star, vist her father, University Park resident Richard Ruane.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Lynn Barrie spends the day with her daughters, Jaymie Klauber and Zara Barrie. They hold their dogs, Edie, Robbie and Luka (left to right).

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Lynn Barrie spends the day with her daughters, Jaymie Klauber and Zara Barrie. They hold their dogs, Edie, Robbie and Luka (left to right).

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Lynn Barrie spends the day with her daughters, Jaymie Klauber and Zara Barrie. They hold their dogs, Edie, Robbie and Luka (left to right).

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Lynn Barrie spends the day with her daughters, Jaymie Klauber and Zara Barrie. They hold their dogs, Edie, Robbie and Luka (left to right).

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Mike Roberts bids on a golf foursome during the silent auction.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Mike Roberts bids on a golf foursome during the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
Jan Swallow, of St. Petersburg, visits her friend, Cedar Creek resident Shelley Thayer. They enjoy the VIP lunch buffet.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Jan Swallow, of St. Petersburg, visits her friend, Cedar Creek resident Shelley Thayer. They enjoy the VIP lunch buffet.

Buy this Photo
The VIP lunch included a spread of baked goods, including miniature apple pies.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

The VIP lunch included a spread of baked goods, including miniature apple pies.

Buy this Photo
Longtime Honor volunteer Jay Crawley loads up on chocolate-covered strawberries for himself and friends.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Longtime Honor volunteer Jay Crawley loads up on chocolate-covered strawberries for himself and friends.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Tony Cervantes samples a lemon curd cup. It's his first time to the event.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Sarasota's Tony Cervantes samples a lemon curd cup. It's his first time to the event.

Buy this Photo
Alan Anderson and Michelle Bennett get lunch in the VIP section through sponsorship by Bulldog Pools.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Alan Anderson and Michelle Bennett get lunch in the VIP section through sponsorship by Bulldog Pools.

Buy this Photo
Jeff and Karen O'Keefe, of Sarasota, want to support the cause.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Jeff and Karen O'Keefe, of Sarasota, want to support the cause.

Buy this Photo
Guests enjoy watching a live polo match during the fundraiser.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Guests enjoy watching a live polo match during the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Rosedale's David and Maggi Parsons brought out their dog, Abby.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Rosedale's David and Maggi Parsons brought out their dog, Abby.

Buy this Photo
Karen and Jon Albert, of Siesta Key, came out with friends.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Karen and Jon Albert, of Siesta Key, came out with friends.

Buy this Photo
Veterinarian Dr. Adam Sorrells volunteers his skills for Nate's Honor Animal Rescue. He came with his wife, Summer, and children, Lily and Emma. Also pictured are visiting grandparents Alma and Chuck Brinkman.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Veterinarian Dr. Adam Sorrells volunteers his skills for Nate's Honor Animal Rescue. He came with his wife, Summer, and children, Lily and Emma. Also pictured are visiting grandparents Alma and Chuck Brinkman.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Bob Swiatek gives his dog Tanner a taste of ice cream as his wife, Patricia, watches.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Bob Swiatek gives his dog Tanner a taste of ice cream as his wife, Patricia, watches.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Carol Belmont serves an apple pie to her husband Gary Corson.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Carol Belmont serves an apple pie to her husband Gary Corson.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Bob and Leslie Richards show off their dog, Bandit, who they adopted from Honor.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Bob and Leslie Richards show off their dog, Bandit, who they adopted from Honor.

Buy this Photo
Tailgaters watch the polo match with their pups on hand.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Tailgaters watch the polo match with their pups on hand.

Buy this Photo
Mill Creek's Paul Weott, with his dog, Vinny, hunt for divots to stomp.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Mill Creek's Paul Weott, with his dog, Vinny, hunt for divots to stomp.

Buy this Photo
The Budweiser clydesdales provide wagon rides during halftime.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

The Budweiser clydesdales provide wagon rides during halftime.

Buy this Photo
East County residents Christine Mazur, Stacy Tocci and Reeny Kaney make sure to hunt for divots during halftime.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

East County residents Christine Mazur, Stacy Tocci and Reeny Kaney make sure to hunt for divots during halftime.

Buy this Photo
Jackie Bartley, pictured with Bill Eberhart, snuggles with Chica, owned by Monica Cervantes.

Saturday, Mar. 10, 2018 |

Jackie Bartley, pictured with Bill Eberhart, snuggles with Chica, owned by Monica Cervantes.

Buy this Photo
Share
Honor Animal Rescue announces plans to expand.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As polo horses raced across the Sarasota Polo Club March 10, Lakewood Ranch’s Jackie Bartley’s attention was focused on Chica, the golden Chihuahua cuddled in her arms and giving her kisses.

Bartley came to Nate Honor Animal Rescue’s annual Ponies for Pups fundraiser to support puppies, but Chica stole her attention as she sat down to watch the polo match. Chica had been sitting in the next row with her owners, Monica and Tony Cervantes.

“As (Jackie) went by, Chica’s tail started going,” Monica Cervantes said.

That was enough to earn Bartley a puppy snuggle. 

Hundreds of supporters of Honor turned out for the charity event, which featured puppies for adoption, a silent auction, food and drink and a live polo match. At the event, Honor’s leaders announced the organization would be expanding with an $8 million facility on its existing property.

Related Stories

Advertisement