Every kind of game was being played along the sideline. Lacrosse, football, Cornhole, bocce all made an appearance while a long line of tailgaters enjoyed adult beverages and finger foods.

But everyone was just messing around in anticipation of the main event.

The Sarasota Polo Club opened its season Dec. 15 and the sidelines were packed on both sides of the field.

Action continues every Sunday through April 12.