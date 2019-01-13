 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Internationals' Paul Wadsworth tries to prevent Wrigley Media's James Miller from getting off a shot at the Sarasota Polo Club Jan. 13.

Polo in paradise in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

The Internationals' Paul Wadsworth tries to prevent Wrigley Media's James Miller from getting off a shot at the Sarasota Polo Club Jan. 13.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota 2-year-old Max Morand enjoys a little batting practice before the match.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Sarasota 2-year-old Max Morand enjoys a little batting practice before the match.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Victoria Ross shows her Bocce form before the polo match.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Victoria Ross shows her Bocce form before the polo match.

Buy this Photo
Paul and Dee Dee Gray, owners of Maduro Cigar & Bar, set up a booth along the sideline. Their event, The Maduro & Diamond Vault Cup, will be Jan. 27.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Paul and Dee Dee Gray, owners of Maduro Cigar & Bar, set up a booth along the sideline. Their event, The Maduro & Diamond Vault Cup, will be Jan. 27.

Buy this Photo
East County's Helene Buckley lets Sarasota Polo Club owners James and Misdee Miller know how she feels with a sign.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

East County's Helene Buckley lets Sarasota Polo Club owners James and Misdee Miller know how she feels with a sign.

Buy this Photo
East County's Helene Buckley usually brings a group to polo, but on Sunday she went solo.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

East County's Helene Buckley usually brings a group to polo, but on Sunday she went solo.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Steve Nelson and Safety Harbor's Linda Peterson kick back while doing a little tailgating at the polo match.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Steve Nelson and Safety Harbor's Linda Peterson kick back while doing a little tailgating at the polo match.

Buy this Photo
Wrigley Media's James Miller clears the ball from in front of the goal.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Wrigley Media's James Miller clears the ball from in front of the goal.

Buy this Photo
Longboat Key's Claudia Hennigan and Sarasota's Sheila Donnell and Jane Carpenter enjoy some wine tasting while they bask in the perfect weather.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Longboat Key's Claudia Hennigan and Sarasota's Sheila Donnell and Jane Carpenter enjoy some wine tasting while they bask in the perfect weather.

Buy this Photo
Wrigley Media's Stuart Campbell high-fives the fans before the match.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Wrigley Media's Stuart Campbell high-fives the fans before the match.

Buy this Photo
Wrigley Media's Raj Singh and Kelly Beck of The Internationals face off during first-half action.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Wrigley Media's Raj Singh and Kelly Beck of The Internationals face off during first-half action.

Buy this Photo
Wrigley Media's Raj Singh rips a shot against The Internationals.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Wrigley Media's Raj Singh rips a shot against The Internationals.

Buy this Photo
Lauren Proctor-Brown presents the flag while riding a Clydesdale.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Lauren Proctor-Brown presents the flag while riding a Clydesdale.

Buy this Photo
Wrigley Media's Herndon Radcliff breaks ahead of the pack.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Wrigley Media's Herndon Radcliff breaks ahead of the pack.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Polo Club owner James Miller gives some love to the crowd before the match.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Sarasota Polo Club owner James Miller gives some love to the crowd before the match.

Buy this Photo
The kids were treated to a wagon ride with Clydesdales at halftime.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

The kids were treated to a wagon ride with Clydesdales at halftime.

Buy this Photo
Wrigley Media's Josh Shelton gets ready to rip a shot.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Wrigley Media's Josh Shelton gets ready to rip a shot.

Buy this Photo
The Internationals' Kelly Beck was the only woman in the field.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

The Internationals' Kelly Beck was the only woman in the field.

Buy this Photo
Kelly Beck of The Internationals takes a shot toward the goal.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Kelly Beck of The Internationals takes a shot toward the goal.

Buy this Photo
Stuart Campbell of The Internationals leads the pack during Jan. 13 play.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Stuart Campbell of The Internationals leads the pack during Jan. 13 play.

Buy this Photo
Share
Fans pack the sidelines at the Sarasota Polo Club.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Lakewood Ranch's Victoria Ross had a quick answer Jan. 13 when she was asked why she attends the matches every Sunday at the Sarasota Polo Club.

"It's paradise," she said.

She had plenty of company as both sidelines were full to watch the match between The Internationals and Wrigley Media.

Lakewood Ranch's Steve Nelson and Safety Harbor's Linda Peterson were getting some sun before the match and loving the perfect weather. They had prime seats near the center of the field because they always arrive before the gates open at 10 a.m.

"We were a little late today," Nelson said. "We had about 10 cars in front of us."

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement