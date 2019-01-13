Polo in paradise in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Victoria Ross had a quick answer Jan. 13 when she was asked why she attends the matches every Sunday at the Sarasota Polo Club.

"It's paradise," she said.

She had plenty of company as both sidelines were full to watch the match between The Internationals and Wrigley Media.

Lakewood Ranch's Steve Nelson and Safety Harbor's Linda Peterson were getting some sun before the match and loving the perfect weather. They had prime seats near the center of the field because they always arrive before the gates open at 10 a.m.

"We were a little late today," Nelson said. "We had about 10 cars in front of us."