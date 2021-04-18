Polo for a cause in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Allison Konick and D.J. McSherry are big fans of polo, so when they were invited to the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's Polo with a Purpose April 18 at the Sarasota Polo Club, they were excited to attend.

Polo with a Purpose was an opportunity for Konick and McSherry to support the community fund while introducing Konick's new dental practice, Kind Smiles Dental Health, to people.

"It's great to socialize with other business professionals in the community and enjoy another day of polo," Konick said.

Polo with a Purpose gave members of the board an opportunity to share the organization's mission of enhancing quality of life within Lakewood Ranch by promoting philanthropy, responding to community needs and granting funds.