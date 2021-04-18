 Skip to main content
Ashley McIntyre and Monaca Onstad with the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund enjoy Polo with a Purpose with Lake Club's Marybeth Traverso and her husband, Jay Traverso.

Polo for a cause in Lakewood Ranch

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

As past members of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Board of Advisors, Lakewood Ranch's Bob Smith and his wife, Julie Smith, continue to support the organization by attending Polo with a Purpose.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Country Club East's Pat Collins and Country Club's Sherlie Bente have fun watching polo.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

The table centerpieces are made by students at Selby Preschool & Haven Academy.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Deb Rossi and Nichole Stetson are excited to see their friends during Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's Polo with a Purpose.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Allison Konick and D.J. McSherry look forward to socializing with other business professionals while supporting the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Dozens of people attend Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's Polo with a Purpose.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Hillcroft and Ten Oaks players sprint down the field.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Hillcroft's Vaughn Miller Jr. makes his way down the field as Felipe Viana hits the ball ahead with Ten Oaks' Herndon Radcliff close behind.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Greyhawk Landing's Jess Kruse and George Kruse support the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch Community Fund shares its mission during Polo with a Purpose at Sarasota Polo Club.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Allison Konick and D.J. McSherry are big fans of polo, so when they were invited to the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's Polo with a Purpose April 18 at the Sarasota Polo Club, they were excited to attend.

Polo with a Purpose was an opportunity for Konick and McSherry to support the community fund while introducing Konick's new dental practice, Kind Smiles Dental Health, to people.

"It's great to socialize with other business professionals in the community and enjoy another day of polo," Konick said. 

Polo with a Purpose gave members of the board an opportunity to share the organization's mission of enhancing quality of life within Lakewood Ranch by promoting philanthropy, responding to community needs and granting funds.

 

