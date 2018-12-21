Sweater weather in Sarasota

Sometimes, we forget the amount of work that goes into making an ugly sweater we all take advantage of during the holiday season.

Poet’s Walk Sarasota, A Spring Hills Memory Care Community is getting into the holiday spirit by having residents decorate their very own sweaters for an ugly sweater contest on Dec. 20. The residents, who used fabric glue to hold down the various decorations, got to try on their sweaters later in the same day. The other residents were able to vote on who won the ugly sweater contest, although there was no prize.