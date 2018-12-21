 Skip to main content
Isabel Decluccia glues down her stuffed dog on the front of her sweater.

Sweater weather in Sarasota

Isabel Decluccia glues down her stuffed dog on the front of her sweater.

Renie Hale uses two snowmen to decorate her sweater.

Renie Hale uses two snowmen to decorate her sweater.

Barbara Barden uses fabric glue to fasten the main decoration piece for the sweater.

Barbara Barden uses fabric glue to fasten the main decoration piece for the sweater.

Theresa Giodano paints the back of her decorations.

Theresa Giodano paints the back of her decorations.

Serena Armstrong taught the the residents who participated how to make the sweaters.

Serena Armstrong taught the the residents who participated how to make the sweaters.

The ladies who participated in the sweater making also participated in a contest.

The ladies who participated in the sweater making also participated in a contest.

Mary Mercandetti also used ribbons and snowflakes on her sweater.

Mary Mercandetti also used ribbons and snowflakes on her sweater.

Poet’s Walk Sarasota, A Spring Hills Memory Care Community treated residents to making their own sweaters.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Sometimes, we forget the amount of work that goes into making an ugly sweater we all take advantage of during the holiday season.

Poet’s Walk Sarasota, A Spring Hills Memory Care Community is getting into the holiday spirit by having residents decorate their very own sweaters for an ugly sweater contest on Dec. 20. The residents, who used fabric glue to hold down the various decorations, got to try on their sweaters later in the same day. The other residents were able to vote on who won the ugly sweater contest, although there was no prize. 

