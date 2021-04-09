Playground party in Lakewood Ranch

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, grabbed her dump truck and filled it with wood chips by the handful at James L. Patton Park April 9.

Once the truck was full, she carried it up the stairs of the playground equipment to the slide and let it zip down.

"Wow, did you see that?" said Jessi McComas, Josie's mother.

Josie McComas laughed.

While the children played with toys or played on the playground, their mothers talked about their children's sharing habits, potty training and preschools.