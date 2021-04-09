 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, goes to James L. Patton Park every week with her mother, Jessi McComas, for Mommy and Me Play Dates.

Playground party in Lakewood Ranch

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, goes to James L. Patton Park every week with her mother, Jessi McComas, for Mommy and Me Play Dates.

Buy this Photo
Harmony's Jack Hall, who is 20 months old, gets ready to go down the slide.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Harmony's Jack Hall, who is 20 months old, gets ready to go down the slide.

Buy this Photo
Harmony's Jack Hall, who is 20 months old, pushes his school bus up the slide to see how far it'll go before sliding back down.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Harmony's Jack Hall, who is 20 months old, pushes his school bus up the slide to see how far it'll go before sliding back down.

Buy this Photo
Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, laughs while going down the slide.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, laughs while going down the slide.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Sadie Woods, who is 1, rests in her mother, Jessica Woods', lap before starting to play on the playground.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Parrish's Sadie Woods, who is 1, rests in her mother, Jessica Woods', lap before starting to play on the playground.

Buy this Photo
While Harmony's Jessi McComas talks with Harmony's Sandra Hall about sharing, their children Josie McComas and Jack Hall, play together.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

While Harmony's Jessi McComas talks with Harmony's Sandra Hall about sharing, their children Josie McComas and Jack Hall, play together.

Buy this Photo
Harmony's Jack Hall, who is 20 months old, plays soccer with his mother, Sandra Hall.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Harmony's Jack Hall, who is 20 months old, plays soccer with his mother, Sandra Hall.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Sadie Woods, who is 1, plays with toys while walking around the playground.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Parrish's Sadie Woods, who is 1, plays with toys while walking around the playground.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Sadie Woods, who is 1, throws a ball while playing with her mother, Jessica Woods.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Parrish's Sadie Woods, who is 1, throws a ball while playing with her mother, Jessica Woods.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Susanna Marconi Samuels, who is 2 years old, and Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, make their own music using playground equipment.

Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Susanna Marconi Samuels, who is 2 years old, and Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, make their own music using playground equipment.

Buy this Photo
Share
Mommy and Me Play Dates provides opportunities for children and their mothers to socialize.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 2 years old, grabbed her dump truck and filled it with wood chips by the handful at James L. Patton Park April 9. 

Once the truck was full, she carried it up the stairs of the playground equipment to the slide and let it zip down. 

"Wow, did you see that?" said Jessi McComas, Josie's mother. 

Josie McComas laughed. 

While the children played with toys or played on the playground, their mothers talked about their children's sharing habits, potty training and preschools. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement