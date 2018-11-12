 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Laura Proctor, Charlotte Perret, Kyla Weiner and Richard Ferrell

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida shows off its style

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Laura Proctor, Charlotte Perret, Kyla Weiner and Richard Ferrell

Buy this Photo
Cornelia Matson and President/CEO Stephanie Fraim

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Cornelia Matson and President/CEO Stephanie Fraim

Buy this Photo
The Michael's On East ballroom was packed for the sold-out luncheon.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

The Michael's On East ballroom was packed for the sold-out luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Guests could purchase the orchid centerpieces for $20.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Guests could purchase the orchid centerpieces for $20.

Buy this Photo
Robin Alavio and Tammy Burns

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Robin Alavio and Tammy Burns

Buy this Photo
Audrey Robbins, Susan Buck and Marlo Turner

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Audrey Robbins, Susan Buck and Marlo Turner

Buy this Photo
Pauline Wamsler Joerger and Babette Bach

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Pauline Wamsler Joerger and Babette Bach

Buy this Photo
Deb Kabinoff and Charlie Ann Syprett

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Deb Kabinoff and Charlie Ann Syprett

Buy this Photo
Allison Whitten and Marion Lieb

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Allison Whitten and Marion Lieb

Buy this Photo
The luncheon featured a fashion show, hence the event name "Always in Style."

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

The luncheon featured a fashion show, hence the event name "Always in Style."

Buy this Photo
Marion Levine and Gail Katz

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Marion Levine and Gail Katz

Buy this Photo
Charles Perret, Colleen Tobin, Susan Burke and Kristin Joyce-Guy

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Charles Perret, Colleen Tobin, Susan Burke and Kristin Joyce-Guy

Buy this Photo
Danee Barnett, Dana Duckman, Carol Lackey and Carol Masio

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Danee Barnett, Dana Duckman, Carol Lackey and Carol Masio

Buy this Photo
The models with Fashion Show Producer Lissa Murphy

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

The models with Fashion Show Producer Lissa Murphy

Buy this Photo
Penny Hill and Mary Braxton-Joseph

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Penny Hill and Mary Braxton-Joseph

Buy this Photo
Corey Cowper, Amber Burgess and Sneha Pallegar

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Corey Cowper, Amber Burgess and Sneha Pallegar

Buy this Photo
Cheryl Tremblay, Julie Pipes and Ann Davy

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Cheryl Tremblay, Julie Pipes and Ann Davy

Buy this Photo
Lisa Rubinstein, Suzie Prabhakaran and Charlotte and Charles Perret

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Lisa Rubinstein, Suzie Prabhakaran and Charlotte and Charles Perret

Buy this Photo
Elle LaClaire and Lissa Murphy

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Elle LaClaire and Lissa Murphy

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Laura Proctor kicks off the program.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Laura Proctor kicks off the program.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Laura Proctor received flowers from the Co-Chairs for her birthday.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Laura Proctor received flowers from the Co-Chairs for her birthday.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Laura Proctor and Richard Ferrell

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Laura Proctor and Richard Ferrell

Buy this Photo
President and CEO Stephanie Fraim talks about what's new with Planned Parenthood.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

President and CEO Stephanie Fraim talks about what's new with Planned Parenthood.

Buy this Photo
Models walked the runway in designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Models walked the runway in designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique.

Buy this Photo
Models walked the runway in designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Models walked the runway in designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique.

Buy this Photo
Models walked the runway in designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique.

Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 |

Models walked the runway in designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Always in Style Luncheon and Fashion Show was held Nov. 12 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Planned Parenthood supporters crowded the ballroom Nov. 12 at Michael's On East for the sold-out luncheon Always in Style.

As the name suggests, the morning was not only a luncheon, but also a fashion show, featuring designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique, with hair and makeup by NUOVO Salon & Spa. 

In between the fashions, actors from Source Productions portrayed true stories of patients who used the services Planned Parenthood offers. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement