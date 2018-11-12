Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida shows off its style

Planned Parenthood supporters crowded the ballroom Nov. 12 at Michael's On East for the sold-out luncheon Always in Style.

As the name suggests, the morning was not only a luncheon, but also a fashion show, featuring designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique, with hair and makeup by NUOVO Salon & Spa.

In between the fashions, actors from Source Productions portrayed true stories of patients who used the services Planned Parenthood offers.