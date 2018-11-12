Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida shows off its style

The Always in Style Luncheon and Fashion Show was held Nov. 12 at Michael's On East.
Planned Parenthood supporters crowded the ballroom Nov. 12 at Michael's On East for the sold-out luncheon Always in Style.
As the name suggests, the morning was not only a luncheon, but also a fashion show, featuring designs from L. Boutique, Dream Weaver and Lotus Boutique, with hair and makeup by NUOVO Salon & Spa.
In between the fashions, actors from Source Productions portrayed true stories of patients who used the services Planned Parenthood offers.