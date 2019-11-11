Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida stays in style with fall fashion show

Michael's On East was buzzing with excitement and support during Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's Always in Style fashion show and luncheon Nov. 11. The fall event had more than 300 guests filling Michael's On East's ballroom to enjoy a day of drinks, food and fashion. The styles on display during the fashion show were from L Boutique, Dreamweaver Collection and Lotus Boutique with hair and makeup done by NUOVO Salon & Spa.

President and CEO Stephanie Fraim spoke to the successes and threats that Planned Parenthood was experiencing and stressed the importance of voting in local elections. Fashion Producer Lissa Murphy introduced the fashion show soon after and the models took to the stage. Planned Parenthood staff hoped to raise $75,000 by the end of the show.