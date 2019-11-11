 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairs Mark Steinwachs, Kyla Weiner, President/CEO Stephanie Fraim and co-chairs Pam Brown and Charlotte Perret

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida stays in style with fall fashion show

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Co-chairs Mark Steinwachs, Kyla Weiner, President/CEO Stephanie Fraim and co-chairs Pam Brown and Charlotte Perret

Buy this Photo
Director of Philanthropy Jan Chester and President and CEO Stephanie Fraim

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Director of Philanthropy Jan Chester and President and CEO Stephanie Fraim

Buy this Photo
Katherine Tanner, Sunny Smith and Lexi Calderon

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Katherine Tanner, Sunny Smith and Lexi Calderon

Buy this Photo
More than 300 guests attended this year's Always in Style.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

More than 300 guests attended this year's Always in Style.

Buy this Photo
Elle LaClair and Lissa Murphy

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Elle LaClair and Lissa Murphy

Buy this Photo
Linda Albert, Lucia Blinn, Nancy Schlossberg and Susan Fink

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Linda Albert, Lucia Blinn, Nancy Schlossberg and Susan Fink

Buy this Photo
Shirley Farrell, Isabel Francis and Margaret Bryant

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Shirley Farrell, Isabel Francis and Margaret Bryant

Buy this Photo
Samantha Gholar and David Weires

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Samantha Gholar and David Weires

Buy this Photo
Rennie Carter and Joan Emrich

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Rennie Carter and Joan Emrich

Buy this Photo
Shirley Farrell, Paola Ferst and Margaret Bryant

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Shirley Farrell, Paola Ferst and Margaret Bryant

Buy this Photo
Kathy Brown and Jane Hermansen

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Kathy Brown and Jane Hermansen

Buy this Photo
Barbara Lorry and Marjorie Peter

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Barbara Lorry and Marjorie Peter

Buy this Photo
Vera and Ellen Seidensticker

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Vera and Ellen Seidensticker

Buy this Photo
A unique dessert was available for every guest.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

A unique dessert was available for every guest.

Buy this Photo
Bonnie Wilder, Jayne Meth and Jackie Maggin

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Bonnie Wilder, Jayne Meth and Jackie Maggin

Buy this Photo
Karen Selwyn and Judy Wertheimer

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Karen Selwyn and Judy Wertheimer

Buy this Photo
Tanice Knoppa and Francine Achbar

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tanice Knoppa and Francine Achbar

Buy this Photo
Maxine Spitzer, Karen Gary, Rosalyn Kline, Dana Kline, Susan Cohen and Janet Stern Solomon

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Maxine Spitzer, Karen Gary, Rosalyn Kline, Dana Kline, Susan Cohen and Janet Stern Solomon

Buy this Photo
Linda Gass, Andrea Hillebrand and Audrey Robbins

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Linda Gass, Andrea Hillebrand and Audrey Robbins

Buy this Photo
Kim Stadlin, Joyce Hersh and Lindy Monda

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Kim Stadlin, Joyce Hersh and Lindy Monda

Buy this Photo
Aundria Castleberry and Wendy Mannresnick

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Aundria Castleberry and Wendy Mannresnick

Buy this Photo
Judith Yaeger and Sharon Patrice

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Judith Yaeger and Sharon Patrice

Buy this Photo
Tara Backhaus, co-chair Mark Steinwachs and Dr. Sujatha Prabhakaran

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara Backhaus, co-chair Mark Steinwachs and Dr. Sujatha Prabhakaran

Buy this Photo
Lisa Zelniker, Susan Gorin and Aileen Schuman

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Lisa Zelniker, Susan Gorin and Aileen Schuman

Buy this Photo
Share
Always in Style was held Nov. 11 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Michael's On East was buzzing with excitement and support during Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's Always in Style fashion show and luncheon Nov. 11. The fall event had more than 300 guests filling Michael's On East's ballroom to enjoy a day of drinks, food and fashion. The styles on display during the fashion show were from L Boutique, Dreamweaver Collection and Lotus Boutique with hair and makeup done by NUOVO Salon & Spa. 

 

President and CEO Stephanie Fraim spoke to the successes and threats that Planned Parenthood was experiencing and stressed the importance of voting in local elections. Fashion Producer Lissa Murphy introduced the fashion show soon after and the models took to the stage. Planned Parenthood staff hoped to raise $75,000 by the end of the show. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement