Planned Parenthood hosts "In this Together" on International Women's Day

Supporters of Planned Parenthood gathered on March 8 in the Hyatt Regency for the "In This Together" 2018 Sarasota Dinner & Silent Auction.

High security was placed around the event, as a few protesters gathered outside the Hyatt. Once past security, pink lights lit up the ballroom with more than 500 guests in attendance.

The evening, coinciding with International Women's Day, celebrated women and women's rights to affordable healthcare.

Bradenton native and actress, Sarah Glendening graced the stage to sing "What About Us" by P!nk.

The keynote speaker was Wendy Davis, former Texas Senator. The night was themed around her pink sneakers, which she wore during an 11-hour fillibuster against a measure putting restrictions on abortion laws in Texas. Davis took the stage to end the program.