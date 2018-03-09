 Skip to main content
This pendant, created for Planned Parenthood by Michael Chokr of Diamond Vault, was the raffle item for the night.

Planned Parenthood hosts "In this Together" on International Women's Day

Friday, Mar. 9, 2018 |

This pendant, created for Planned Parenthood by Michael Chokr of Diamond Vault, was the raffle item for the night.

Alysha Shelby and Susan Renfrew

Susan Holik and Anita Holec

Amber Burgess and Lissa Murphy

Robin Shapiro and Pam Brown

Morgan Dain and Julie Baron

Silent auction items included this shirt signed by journalist Gloria Steinem.

Co-Chairs Drs. Karen Hamad and Jon Yenari

Co-Chairs Drs. Jon Yenari and Karen Hamad, Patricia and Roger Courtois, Carolyn and Bob Johnson with Clare and Richard Segall

A pair of pink sneakers signed by former Texas Senator Wendy Davis.

Sarah Glendening sings "What About Us" by P!nk.

Sarah Glendening dedicated her performance to her two daughters.

Co-Chairwoman Patricia Courtois welcomes guests.

Carole Kleinberg and Lisa Kleinberg

Melissa Gindling and Sarah Glendening

The floral arrangements were provided by Beneva Flowers & Plantscapes.

Emily Deibert and Rose McClain

Pamela Tenaerts and Jennifer Goldsack

Christine Jennings and Dennis Dees

Barbara Banks Photography donated two 45-minute sessions.

Co-Chairwoman Carolyn Johnson address the crowd.

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida's newest CEO, Stephanie Knight, addresses the crowd.

Co-Chairs Drs. Jon Yenari and Karen Hamad ask guests to fill out a donation card, as anonymous donor agreed to match up to $80,000.

The Planned Parenthood pendant was won by Katie Hayes.

Co-Chairwoman Clare Segall introduces keynote speaker Wendy Davis, while wearing the same brand of pink sneakers Davis wore.

Former Texas Senator Wendy Davis gives her speech.

Planned Parenthood's Sarasota Dinner & Silent Auction was held March 8 at The Hyatt Regency.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Supporters of Planned Parenthood gathered on March 8 in the Hyatt Regency for the "In This Together" 2018 Sarasota Dinner & Silent Auction. 

High security was placed around the event, as a few protesters gathered outside the Hyatt. Once past security, pink lights lit up the ballroom with more than 500 guests in attendance.  

The evening, coinciding with International Women's Day, celebrated women and women's rights to affordable healthcare.

Bradenton native and actress, Sarah Glendening graced the stage to sing "What About Us" by P!nk. 

The keynote speaker was Wendy Davis, former Texas Senator. The night was themed around her pink sneakers, which she wore during an 11-hour fillibuster against a measure putting restrictions on abortion laws in Texas. Davis took the stage to end the program.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

