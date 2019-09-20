Planned Parenthood Friends Council puts on wine social

The Planned Parenthood Friends Council put together a lively wine tasting and craft social Sept. 20 at Michael's Wine Cellar.

Planned Parenthood's supporters gathered at the Rosé for Reproductive Right social to mingle and raise awareness about the organization's mission.

"Out of your spirit comes a spirit of resistance that we need right now," said Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. "It's going to get darker before it gets lighter."