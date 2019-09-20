 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Friends Council Committee Members Sarah Wertheimer, Jarred Wilson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Stephanie Fraim, Keren Lifrak, Christina Fraser, Lissa Murphy and Mark Steinwachs

Planned Parenthood Friends Council puts on wine social

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Friends Council Committee Members Sarah Wertheimer, Jarred Wilson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Stephanie Fraim, Keren Lifrak, Christina Fraser, Lissa Murphy and Mark Steinwachs

Buy this Photo
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Stephanie Fraim

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Stephanie Fraim

Buy this Photo
Friends Council Co-Chairwoman Sarah Wertheimer and Lissa Murphy

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Friends Council Co-Chairwoman Sarah Wertheimer and Lissa Murphy

Buy this Photo
Nicole Starostecki, Amy Olschefskie and Sarah Beattie

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Nicole Starostecki, Amy Olschefskie and Sarah Beattie

Buy this Photo
Fran Blum and Jan Chester

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Fran Blum and Jan Chester

Buy this Photo
Brendan Goff and Phil Selick

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Brendan Goff and Phil Selick

Buy this Photo
Allison Albee, Paula Harrison, Cathy Wilson, Pauline Parrish and Tim Thurman

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Allison Albee, Paula Harrison, Cathy Wilson, Pauline Parrish and Tim Thurman

Buy this Photo
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Stephanie Fraim with Carolyn and Bob Johnson

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida Stephanie Fraim with Carolyn and Bob Johnson

Buy this Photo
Kyle and Susan Quimby

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Kyle and Susan Quimby

Buy this Photo
Dori Zigmund, Susan Erhart and Mary Sue Baker

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Dori Zigmund, Susan Erhart and Mary Sue Baker

Buy this Photo
Sammi Calabrese, John Juvenal and Joanna Strader

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Sammi Calabrese, John Juvenal and Joanna Strader

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth and Manu Chicoine with Jason Owens

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Elizabeth and Manu Chicoine with Jason Owens

Buy this Photo
Kelsey Hunt-Dolan, Phil Sellick, Megan Bradley Pauline Parrish

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Kelsey Hunt-Dolan, Phil Sellick, Megan Bradley Pauline Parrish

Buy this Photo
Nikita Bagley and Paul Daniel

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Nikita Bagley and Paul Daniel

Buy this Photo
Carolyn and Bob Johnson with Christine Johnson and Kay Mathers

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Carolyn and Bob Johnson with Christine Johnson and Kay Mathers

Buy this Photo
Angie Stringer, Frank Filipanits, Christina Fraser, Paula Murray and Kay Mathers

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Angie Stringer, Frank Filipanits, Christina Fraser, Paula Murray and Kay Mathers

Buy this Photo
Susan and Skip Walters

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Susan and Skip Walters

Buy this Photo
Share
2019's Rosé for Reproductive Rights was held at Michael's Wine Cellar Sept. 20.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Planned Parenthood Friends Council put together a lively wine tasting and craft social Sept. 20 at Michael's Wine Cellar. 

Planned Parenthood's supporters gathered at the Rosé for Reproductive Right social to mingle and raise awareness about the organization's mission. 

"Out of your spirit comes a spirit of resistance that we need right now," said Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. "It's going to get darker before it gets lighter."

 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement