Pirates sail toward future

Braden River High School seniors Sarah Farmer and Amanda Hernandez remembered when, as a freshman, seniors told them the next four years would feel like they had passed in just moments.

On May 16, they learned it was true.

"It was the blink of an eye," said Hernandez as the pair prepared to line up for graduation ceremonies at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The girls have been friends since eighth grade at Braden River Middle School.

They said they were both excited by the future and sad to leave longtime friends.

"I feel like it still hasn't hit me," Farmer said of graduating.

The pair joined 486 of their classmates in walking across the stage to earn their high school diplomas.

Student commencement speakers were Alana Kelly, Maria Vazquez, Arianna Santiago and Nathan Thomas.