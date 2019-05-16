 Skip to main content
English as a second language students gather for a picture together before separating into their academies.

Pirates sail toward future

Thursday, May 16, 2019 |

English as a second language students gather for a picture together before separating into their academies.

Baileigh Bockover and Madison Dylenski are excited about going to college. Bockover will attend State College of Florida while Dylenski will attend Stetson University.

Chase Jackson and Mya Copeland have known each other since sixth grade.

Jonathan Vercammen, Madison Dylenski, Logan Tackett and Chase Owen proudly wear their school's colors.

Jean Lugo, Chandler Ward and Jordan Smith became friends through playing sports.

Nathan Thomas, Arianna Santiago and Maria Vazquez were all student commencement speakers.

Harley Kovalick and Kameron Kriebel graduated together, as did their sisters, Kennedy Kovalick and Amanda Kriebel, in 2015.

Social studies teacher Thomas Bellantonio hands out name cards to senior for the ceremony.

Andrea Eberstein helps Gabrielle Cornelius adjust her tassel before the ceremony begins.

Jesse Jospeh will attend Peru State College on a football scholarship, while Hannah Joyner will go to Rutgers University on a gymnastics scholarship.

Francesca Aluise is all smiles and she walks into the auditorium and sees all the families cheering for their graduates.

Karissa Bolle smiles and gestures towards friends she sees in the crowd.

Mary Bolles, center, is all smiles as she sees her family in the bleachers as she walks into the auditorium.

Students watch a slideshow of pictures from throughout the school year.

Juan Aguilar Perez grins as he sees photos of friends flash on a screen. A slideshow of senior pictures is shown after graduates are seated.

River Rhapsody performs the national anthem.

Senior commencement speaker Alana Kelly tells fellow graduates to be confident and have conviction. "You can't just let life happen to you," she said.

Senior commencement speakers Arianna Santiago and Nathan Thomas say the Class of 2019 is passionate, inspiring, radiant, eager and strong.

Braden River Principal Sharon Scarbrough tells students she hopes they learned they can push farther and work harder than they thought they could.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough poses with Abigal Klaben after moving her tassel. Klaben graduated in the top 4% of her class and with other honors.

Principal Sharon Scarbrough congratulates Kyle Nichols and then moves his tassel. Nichols graduated in the top 10% of his class.

Ciliana Gough and Darian Dickens both plan to attend local colleges.

Amanda Hernandez and Sarah Farmer have known each other since eighth grade. They are excited and sad. "I feel like it still hasn't hit me," Sarah said.

Nicole Munoz, 19, adjusts her cap and robe fore lining up for the ceremony.

Braden River High graduates Class of 2019.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Braden River High School seniors Sarah Farmer and Amanda Hernandez remembered when, as a freshman, seniors told them the next four years would feel like they had passed in just moments.

On May 16, they learned it was true.

"It was the blink of an eye," said Hernandez as the pair prepared to line up for graduation ceremonies at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The girls have been friends since eighth grade at Braden River Middle School.

They said they were both excited by the future and sad to leave longtime friends.

"I feel like it still hasn't hit me," Farmer said of graduating.

The pair joined 486 of their classmates in walking across the stage to earn their high school diplomas.

Student commencement speakers were Alana Kelly, Maria Vazquez, Arianna Santiago and Nathan Thomas.

