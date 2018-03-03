 Skip to main content
Sarah Dussault helps her team win the Female Platoon Exhibition class.

Pirates in control

Sarah Dussault helps her team win the Female Platoon Exhibition class.

Commander center Beck Stout is calm while Kyle Krage, left, and Mateo Lewis, right, trade rifles during Squad Exhibition action.

Commander center Beck Stout is calm while Kyle Krage, left, and Mateo Lewis, right, trade rifles during Squad Exhibition action.

Braden River's Squad Exhibition team gets busy.

Braden River's Squad Exhibition team gets busy.

Commander Beck Stout shows off his skills in Squad Exhibition.

Commander Beck Stout shows off his skills in Squad Exhibition.

Sarah Dussault displays her twirling skills.

Sarah Dussault displays her twirling skills.

Sela Swanson is a picture of concentration during the Female Platoon Exhibition drill.

Sela Swanson is a picture of concentration during the Female Platoon Exhibition drill.

Blake Smith and Beck Stout compete in Squad Exhibition.

Blake Smith and Beck Stout compete in Squad Exhibition.

The Pirates Squad Exhibition team does the weave.

The Pirates Squad Exhibition team does the weave.

Jordan Feroze his his hands full during Squad Exhibition drills.

Jordan Feroze his his hands full during Squad Exhibition drills.

Every movement is watched by the judges.

Every movement is watched by the judges.

Command Sergeant Major Alexander Figueroa gives instructions to Jordan Feroze and Blake Smith before the Squad Exhibition drill.

Command Sergeant Major Alexander Figueroa gives instructions to Jordan Feroze and Blake Smith before the Squad Exhibition drill.

Kyle Krage puts his personal spin on it during Squad Exhibition action.

Kyle Krage puts his personal spin on it during Squad Exhibition action.

Commander Beck Stout and his Squad Exhibition team helped the Pirates to an overall team championship.

Commander Beck Stout and his Squad Exhibition team helped the Pirates to an overall team championship.

Sarah Dussault impresses the judges with her command on the rifle.

Sarah Dussault impresses the judges with her command on the rifle.

Commander Michael Perren leads the Unarmed Squad into its drill.

Commander Michael Perren leads the Unarmed Squad into its drill.

Blake Smith looks like he is levitating his weapon during the Squad Exhibition drill.

Blake Smith looks like he is levitating his weapon during the Squad Exhibition drill.

Kyle Krage and Nathan Stowers are all business while being judged.

Kyle Krage and Nathan Stowers are all business while being judged.

Everything has to be in alignment for the judges.

Everything has to be in alignment for the judges.

The drill teams show no emotion while going through drills, such as the Female Unarmed Squad event.

The drill teams show no emotion while going through drills, such as the Female Unarmed Squad event.

Adi McCane, Ayaka Queson and Gina Pressimone ask the judges for permission to begin a drill.

Adi McCane, Ayaka Queson and Gina Pressimone ask the judges for permission to begin a drill.

Ayaka Queson, the team commander of the Unarmed Squad, Sarah Dussault and Adi McCane prepare for a drill.

Ayaka Queson, the team commander of the Unarmed Squad, Sarah Dussault and Adi McCane prepare for a drill.

Commander Michael Perren leads his team into the Unarmed Squad drill. Nathan Stowers is in the background.

Commander Michael Perren leads his team into the Unarmed Squad drill. Nathan Stowers is in the background.

Braden River drill team wins district title.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The Braden River High drill team continued to build momentum as it heads to the state tournament with a victory in the Area 5 Regional JROTC Drill Championships March 3 at Riverview High School in Sarasota.

Among the winning units were Armed Squad male and female, Platoon Exhibition male and female, Unarmed Squad male, Squad Exhibition female and Unarmed Platoon male.

Ten of the Pirates' 14 units qualified to compete at the state championships.

The 2018 Florida State JROTC Drill Competition will be held April 7 at George Jenkins High School in Lakeland.

 

 

 

 

