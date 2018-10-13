Pirates football sinks Sailors 51-19

The Braden River High Pirates and Sarasota High Sailors football programs are familiar with each other.

First-year Sailors coach Spencer Hodges was previously a Braden River assistant. Pirates senior quarterback Bryan Gagg and junior running back Brian Battie used to be Sailors. Sarasota fullback Zac Smith played for Braden River last season.

That familiarity didn't make the game between the two teams competitive. Braden River (5-2) scored on its first possession — needing all of two plays — and didn't look back, defeating Sarasota (1-6) 51-19. The Pirates led 44-6 at halftime, and did not play their starters in the second half.

Gagg only played for a quarter and a half, but threw two touchdowns before exiting, both to senior wideout Knowledge McDaniel, who would add two more from senior backup quarterback Jacob Hepler.

The Pirates defense forced the Sailors into three interceptions and a fumble, which senior linebacker Taylor Pawelkowski returned for a score. Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he liked how his secondary made plays on the ball when it had the opportunity.

The Sailors' lone first-half touchdown came after Gagg threw an interception to sophomore safety Kyle Manitz in his own red zone. Sailors senior quarterback Robbie Peterson Jr. finished the short drive with a goal line touchdown run.