Pirates senior QB Bryan Gagg races down the sideline. Gagg had two touchdown passes in limited action against Sarasota.

Pirates football sinks Sailors 51-19

Pirates senior wideout Knowledge McDaniel waltzes into the end zone untouched. McDaniel finished with four touchdown catches.

Pirates junior wideout Quinn McNulty (17), senior wideout Knowledge McDaniel (15) and junior running back Brian Battie (6) celebrate a McDaniel touchdown catch.

Sailors senior quarterback Robbie Peterson Jr. fires a pass. He would later add a rushing touchdown.

Pirates senior linebacker Taylor Pawelkoski celebrates after a tackle for loss in the first quarter.

Sailors junior defensive back KJ Clayton knocks a pass away from Pirates senior wideout Jack Milner. Milner would add a 70-yard touchdown catch from sophomore QB Shawqi Itraish.

Pirates sophomore linebacker Justin Shofter (40) picks off a Sarasota pass. Shofter was called up to the varsity team earlier in the week.

Justin Shofter wears the Pirates' turnover flag after picking off a Sarasota pass.

Sarasota junior safety Jason Scott (22) wraps up Pirates junior tight end Travis Tobey (28).

Pirates senior defensive back Jean Lugo-DeJesus (13) returns a Sarasota interception.

Sailors sophomore running back Dominic Bennett (9) races through the Pirates defense.

Braden River led Sarasota 44-6 at halftime
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Braden River High Pirates and Sarasota High Sailors football programs are familiar with each other. 

First-year Sailors coach Spencer Hodges was previously a Braden River assistant. Pirates senior quarterback Bryan Gagg and junior running back Brian Battie used to be Sailors. Sarasota fullback Zac Smith played for Braden River last season. 

That familiarity didn't make the game between the two teams competitive. Braden River (5-2) scored on its first possession — needing all of two plays — and didn't look back, defeating Sarasota (1-6) 51-19. The Pirates led 44-6 at halftime, and did not play their starters in the second half. 

Gagg only played for a quarter and a half, but threw two touchdowns before exiting, both to senior wideout Knowledge McDaniel, who would add two more from senior backup quarterback Jacob Hepler. 

The Pirates defense forced the Sailors into three interceptions and a fumble, which senior linebacker Taylor Pawelkowski returned for a score. Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he liked how his secondary made plays on the ball when it had the opportunity. 

The Sailors' lone first-half touchdown came after Gagg threw an interception to sophomore safety Kyle Manitz in his own red zone. Sailors senior quarterback Robbie Peterson Jr. finished the short drive with a goal line touchdown run. 

 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

