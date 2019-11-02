 Skip to main content
Senior captains Noah Font, Robbie Goecker, Luke Reeves and Quinn McNulty take the field for the coin toss.

Pirates football falls to CAI in regular season finale

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Senior captains Noah Font, Robbie Goecker, Luke Reeves and Quinn McNulty take the field for the coin toss.

Pirates coach Curt Bradley looks on with anticipation.

The Pirates take the field.

Pirates sophomore Tyson Saylors stops a CAI running back in his tracks.

Pirates junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish drops back to pass.

Pirates senior wideout Robbie Goecker fights through three defenders.

Pirates siphomore running back Jay'Den Thibodeau cuts upfield against CAI.

Pirates junior wideout Connor Losada runs up the sideline.

Pirates junior wideouts Carson Goda and Josh Thomas shoulder bump in the end zone after a Goda touchdown.

The Pirates offensive line stares down the competition.

The Pirates offense celebrates after a 90-yard touchdown catch from junior Josh Thomas.

Pirates sophomore Tyson Saylors dances after breaking up a pass. The play was initially ruled a fumble, then overturned after a discussion.

Pirates junior Josh Thomas hauls in an over-the-shoulder catch.

Pirates senior wideout Robbie Goecker stretches the ball over the goal line.

Pirates coach Curt Bradley addresses his team after the loss.

Braden River held a late lead but could not keep it secure.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Braden River Pirates football team (4-6) tried its hardest to end the regular season on a positive note. 

It played its best game of the season, coach Curt Bradley said, against one of its toughest opponents. Clearwater Academy International (7-2) entered the game ranked 21st in all of Florida by MaxPreps — Braden River was 101st. Yet the Pirates didn't back down or appear intimidated, even when CAI took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. 

A strong defensive effort and some incredible individual efforts, like a 90-yard touchdown connection from junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish to junior wideout Josh Thomas, gave the Pirates a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter, before a furious CAI comeback sank Braden River's hopes, 30-28. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

