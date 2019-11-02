Pirates football falls to CAI in regular season finale

The Braden River Pirates football team (4-6) tried its hardest to end the regular season on a positive note.

It played its best game of the season, coach Curt Bradley said, against one of its toughest opponents. Clearwater Academy International (7-2) entered the game ranked 21st in all of Florida by MaxPreps — Braden River was 101st. Yet the Pirates didn't back down or appear intimidated, even when CAI took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

A strong defensive effort and some incredible individual efforts, like a 90-yard touchdown connection from junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish to junior wideout Josh Thomas, gave the Pirates a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter, before a furious CAI comeback sank Braden River's hopes, 30-28.