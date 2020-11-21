 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Senior linebacker Shane Moran conducts the coin toss for Braden River.

Pirates football cannot hold lead against Lake Gibson

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Senior linebacker Shane Moran conducts the coin toss for Braden River.

Buy this Photo
Lavontae Youmans gets the handoff from Shawqi Itraish.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Lavontae Youmans gets the handoff from Shawqi Itraish.

Buy this Photo
Logan Lipker lands cross the goal line for a receiving touchdown.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Logan Lipker lands cross the goal line for a receiving touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Aiden Dangler puts a hit on Lake Gibson QB Logan Hackett.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Aiden Dangler puts a hit on Lake Gibson QB Logan Hackett.

Buy this Photo
Carson GOda cuts upfield after catching a pass.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Carson GOda cuts upfield after catching a pass.

Buy this Photo
Lavontae Youmans celebrates after a first-half touchdown run.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Lavontae Youmans celebrates after a first-half touchdown run.

Buy this Photo
Pirates running back Jaheim Hodo bursts through the Lake Gibson defense.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Pirates running back Jaheim Hodo bursts through the Lake Gibson defense.

Buy this Photo
Sophomore linebacker Tanner Wolfe sacks Lake Gibson quarterback Logan Hackett.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Sophomore linebacker Tanner Wolfe sacks Lake Gibson quarterback Logan Hackett.

Buy this Photo
Pirates QB Shawqi Itraish looks for a receiver downfield. Itraish had three touchdown passes.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Pirates QB Shawqi Itraish looks for a receiver downfield. Itraish had three touchdown passes.

Buy this Photo
Connor Losada reels in a pass from Shawqi Itraish.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Connor Losada reels in a pass from Shawqi Itraish.

Buy this Photo
The Pirates celebrate after Shane Moran (9) recovered an onside kick late in the game.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

The Pirates celebrate after Shane Moran (9) recovered an onside kick late in the game.

Buy this Photo
Curt Bradley talks to his team after the 56-49 loss.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 |

Curt Bradley talks to his team after the 56-49 loss.

Buy this Photo
Share
Braden River was twice up 14 points, but lost 56-49
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Both the Braden River High and Lake Gibson High offenses were on fire Friday night, going score for score throughout the game. 

In the end, it was the Pirates that got burned. 

Braden River (4-4) fell 56-49 to Lake Gibson (10-1), coming within a few plays of taking down an elite team, again. For a time, it looked like the Pirates were primed to pull the upset. Braden River took a 21-7 lead in the first half after recovering a Lake Gibson fumble at the 12 yard line, which it quickly turned into a Lavontae Youmans touchdown run. The Pirates would maintain a lead throughout the first half, entering halftime up 28-21. 

When the Pirates took the ball down the field with ease on the first possession of the second half, ending it with another Youmans touchdown run to go up 35-21, it seemed like it might be their night. But after that, Lake Gibson's defense adjusted — and its offense turned on the afterburners. Braves running back Jaylon Glover, who holds offers from Florida State, Miami and Cincinnati among other schools, had five second-half touchdowns, most of them coming on inside zone plays that the Pirates could not stop. Glover would finish the game with 295 yards and seven touchdowns. Glover's runs were supplemented by big passing plays to sophomore receiver Cormani McClain, who holds offers from Florida State and Penn State among others, and junior receiver/defensive back Sam McCall, a Florida commit. 

Still, the Pirates had a chance late. Down 56-42, Pirates senior quarterback Shawqi Itraish found junior receiver Bryan Kearse for a touchdown with 18 seconds left to cut the lead to 56-49. The Pirates needed an onside kick, and got one. That's where their luck ran out: with time for just two plays, one Itraish pass fell incomplete, and one backyard lateral attempt was stopped after just a few yards. 

Youmans finished with four touchdowns and Itraish had three passing touchdowns, one each to Kearse, Gregory Cotton and Logan Lipker. 

Pirates Coach Curt Bradley took responsibility for the loss, saying he had to come up with a better game plan to stop Lake Gibson's vaunted offense. He also praised his outgoing senior class and thanked them for their effort. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement