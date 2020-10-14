Pink Out gets personal in Lakewood Ranch

B.D. Gullett Elementary School was a sea of pink Oct. 8 for its first Pink Out Day of the month.

Students and staff members dyed their hair pink and wore pink shirts and tutus in support of people impacted by cancer. The school will continue Pink Out Day every Tuesday throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Someway, somehow, through a relationship or friendship, someone is being impacted by [breast cancer], so we’re bringing awareness to the kids that it’s out there,” Principal Todd Richardson said. “It’s about overcoming adversity and recognizing those who are impacted.”

Participating in Pink Out Day is personal for many staff members at Gullett, including Richardson.

Richardson’s wife, Mandy, was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019 and just finished treatment.

Sarah Body, a fourth grade teacher, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018.

Both Mandy Richardson and Sarah Body are now cancer free.