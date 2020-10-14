 Skip to main content
B.D. Gullett Elementary students Aubrey Balderama and her sisters, Mattison and Harper, wear pink shirts in honor of their grandmother, who is a cancer survivor. Courtesy photo.

Pink Out gets personal in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

Kindergartners Cooper Mulkey, Nova Smith, Brayden Gast, Scarlet Bellan, Luca Petronio and Hank Hausfeld dress in pink for B.D. Gullett Elementary School's first Pink Out Day of the month. Courtesy photo.

Jackie Stark, a first grade teacher, and her son, Alex Stark, wear pink shirts as part of Pink Out Day. This is the second year B.D. Gullett Elementary does a Pink Out Day every Tuesday in October. Courtesy photo.

B.D. Gullett Elementary School physical education teachers Brian Walther, Juana Dreier, Amy Wardell and Sean Mackey wear pink to show support for people impacted by breast cancer. Courtesy photo.

Sunshine Yard Cards provides signs for B.D. Gullett Elementary School's Pink Out Day. The school will have a Pink Out Day every Tuesday during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Courtesy photo.

Gullett Elementary brings awareness about breast cancer with Pink Out Day.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

B.D. Gullett Elementary School was a sea of pink Oct. 8 for its first Pink Out Day of the month.

Students and staff members dyed their hair pink and wore pink shirts and tutus in support of people impacted by cancer. The school will continue Pink Out Day every Tuesday throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Someway, somehow, through a relationship or friendship, someone is being impacted by [breast cancer], so we’re bringing awareness to the kids that it’s out there,” Principal Todd Richardson said. “It’s about overcoming adversity and recognizing those who are impacted.”

Participating in Pink Out Day is personal for many staff members at Gullett, including Richardson.

Richardson’s wife, Mandy, was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019 and just finished treatment.

Sarah Body, a fourth grade teacher, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018.

Both Mandy Richardson and Sarah Body are now cancer free.

