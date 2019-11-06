 Skip to main content
Pines of Sarasota Foundation president Janet Ginn with co-chairs Kraig and Gloria Koach

Pines of Sarasota Foundation celebrates 10 years of Wit and Wisdom

Moderator Ray Collins with panelists Dr. Jack Rozance, Claudia Cardillo and Jeff LaHurd

Robin Serbin and Steve Devitt

Laura Baran, Susan Featherman and Cynthia Baran

Taylor Collins, Donna Barcomb and Jim Tollerton

Shauniece Lee and Christina Speir

Jane Hunder, Marilyn Shumaker and Cathy Rustin

Ann and Mark Lupo

Art Mahoney, Pamela Baron and Bruce Blake

Marlene Liberman and Tom Baker

Keith Mercier, Patrick Wright and Mark Freeman

Dr. Ali Rawi, Alan Brockhurst and Pat Fitzgerald

Nora Johnson, Pauline Wamsler and Christine Johnson

Laura Randall and CJ Bannister, with Carol Angelotti and board chair Dick Angelotti

Pines of Sarasota president Mike Ward and Duncan Yull

Veronica Brady, Jocelyn Udell and Sally Schule

Kenneth Abraham, Linda Floethe, Marjie Peter and Ron Floethe

Emmalee Legler, Ross Russo and Maggie Moffett

The 10th annual luncheon was hosted Nov. 6 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Pines of Sarasota Foundation Celebrated marked 10 years of its "The Wit and Wisdom of Aging" luncheon series with tales of challenge and triumph Nov. 6 at Michael's On East. 

This year's luncheon had Sarasota historian Jeff LaHurd, former Johnson & Johnson executive Claudia Cardillo and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Rozance telling stories of their lives' trials and tribulations — and the successes that came with them — to a rapt crowd of more than 300. Cardillo joined the panel late, taking the place of Beverly Bartner. 

"We try to find people from different walks of life," said Terri Arnell, director of marketing and communication. 

Arnell said the organization hoped to raise more than $200,000 at the luncheon. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

