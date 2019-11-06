The Pines of Sarasota Foundation Celebrated marked 10 years of its "The Wit and Wisdom of Aging" luncheon series with tales of challenge and triumph Nov. 6 at Michael's On East.

This year's luncheon had Sarasota historian Jeff LaHurd, former Johnson & Johnson executive Claudia Cardillo and retired neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Rozance telling stories of their lives' trials and tribulations — and the successes that came with them — to a rapt crowd of more than 300. Cardillo joined the panel late, taking the place of Beverly Bartner.

"We try to find people from different walks of life," said Terri Arnell, director of marketing and communication.

Arnell said the organization hoped to raise more than $200,000 at the luncheon.