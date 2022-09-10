Pineapple Kitchen of Bradenton hosts sweet charity event

East County's Pineapple Kitchen, a charcuterie and caterer, had its eyes set on football Sept. 10 as its hosted its Tasting Event & Tailgate Party.

But just say that Sisterhood for Good was the MVP of the day.

The Lakewood Ranch nonprofit received 15% of the day's proceeds.

Pineapple Kitchen co-owner Jenny Schenk is a Sisterhood for Good member, and her fellow sisters turned out in force.

The event itself featured free samples of Pineapple Kitchen’s signature pretzel bites, as well as many other food and drink items, along with a raffle.

Sisterhood for Good President Amy Gorman said the sisters were happy to support a fellow sister and a local business that gives back to the community.

University Park’s Laurel Corriveau, a member of Sisterhood for Good, walked out of the event with a few gift baskets to present to employees at her firm, The Otto Group, where she is a client experience officer.

“They're unique," she said of the gift baskets. "They're delicious, and they’re unlike anything else on the market. But most importantly, we're supporting local business.”