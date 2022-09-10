 Skip to main content
Sisterhood for Good members Tracy Wolfe, Hope Yoder, Glo Reber and Kathy Osterberg; group president Amy Gorman; Pineapple Kitchen owner Jenny Schenk; and Sisterhood for Good member Laurel Corriveau (Photos by Ian Swaby)

Pineapple Kitchen of Bradenton hosts sweet charity event

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Sisterhood for Good members Tracy Wolfe, Hope Yoder, Glo Reber and Kathy Osterberg; group president Amy Gorman; Pineapple Kitchen owner Jenny Schenk; and Sisterhood for Good member Laurel Corriveau (Photos by Ian Swaby)

Pineapple Kitchen owner Jenny Schenk pours a cocktail for Lakewood Ranch's Angie Cassidy.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Pineapple Kitchen owner Jenny Schenk pours a cocktail for Lakewood Ranch's Angie Cassidy.

Creekwood's Lori Sandwall and Sarasota's Erin Singerman purchase containers of pretzel bites.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Creekwood's Lori Sandwall and Sarasota's Erin Singerman purchase containers of pretzel bites.

The event area showcases the Culinary Theater, where Pineapple Kitchen holds its murder mystery parties.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The event area showcases the Culinary Theater, where Pineapple Kitchen holds its murder mystery parties.

Croissants await sale at Pineapple Kitchen.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Croissants await sale at Pineapple Kitchen.

Items offered by Pineapple Kitchen include the Bourbon Butterscotch candle.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Items offered by Pineapple Kitchen include the Bourbon Butterscotch candle.

Sarasota's Helen and Jim Reed taste the jams on offer.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Sarasota's Helen and Jim Reed taste the jams on offer.

The event offered the chance to try a variety of signature jams.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The event offered the chance to try a variety of signature jams.

University Park's Pamela Ferrara, Debbie Stone, and Glo Reber, all Sisterhood for Good members, examine the products on display.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

University Park's Pamela Ferrara, Debbie Stone, and Glo Reber, all Sisterhood for Good members, examine the products on display.

Sarasota's Hoper Yoder, a Sisterhood for Good member, samples free pretzel bites from employee and Lakewood Ranch resident Alex den Boggende.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Sarasota's Hoper Yoder, a Sisterhood for Good member, samples free pretzel bites from employee and Lakewood Ranch resident Alex den Boggende.

Pineapple Kitchen owner Mike Schenk chats with Sisterhood for Good member Glo Reber.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Pineapple Kitchen owner Mike Schenk chats with Sisterhood for Good member Glo Reber.

Mallory Park's Kathy Osterberg, a Sister Hood for Good member, and Sisterhood for Good president Amy Gorman, discuss the jams.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Mallory Park's Kathy Osterberg, a Sister Hood for Good member, and Sisterhood for Good president Amy Gorman, discuss the jams.

Lakewood Ranch's 8-year-old Zoey Salser samples a jam.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's 8-year-old Zoey Salser samples a jam.

Sarasota's Hope Yoder, a Sisterhood for Good member is excited to bring home some souvenirs from the event.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Sarasota's Hope Yoder, a Sisterhood for Good member is excited to bring home some souvenirs from the event.

Employee Alex den Boggende stocks items for customers.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Employee Alex den Boggende stocks items for customers.

Pineapple Kitchen owner Mike Schenk guides Lakewood Ranch's Michelle Salser and her 8-year-old Zoey Salser to the products on offer.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Pineapple Kitchen owner Mike Schenk guides Lakewood Ranch's Michelle Salser and her 8-year-old Zoey Salser to the products on offer.

Mallory Park's Kathy Osterberg, a Sisterhood for Good member, and Sisterhood for Good president Amy Gorman, purchase charity items from Pineapple Kitchen owner Jenny Schenk.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Mallory Park's Kathy Osterberg, a Sisterhood for Good member, and Sisterhood for Good president Amy Gorman, purchase charity items from Pineapple Kitchen owner Jenny Schenk.

Joshua Turner, Alex den Boggende, and Noelle Warren are employees of Pineapple Kitchen.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Joshua Turner, Alex den Boggende, and Noelle Warren are employees of Pineapple Kitchen.

Lakewood Ranch's Shelley Westman enters the raffle.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Shelley Westman enters the raffle.

Creekwood's Gwen Certo and her daughter, Greyhawk Landing's Jeanine Certo sample the jams.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Creekwood's Gwen Certo and her daughter, Greyhawk Landing's Jeanine Certo sample the jams.

Sisterhood for Good members Mallory Park's Kathy Osterberg and Sarasota's Tracy Wolfe discuss the flavors available.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Sisterhood for Good members Mallory Park's Kathy Osterberg and Sarasota's Tracy Wolfe discuss the flavors available.

Sisterhood for Good member Pamela Ferrara samples the jams.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Sisterhood for Good member Pamela Ferrara samples the jams.

Sarasota's Helen and Jim Reed examine jewelry items on display.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Sarasota's Helen and Jim Reed examine jewelry items on display.

The jams at Pineapple Kitchen include a variety of unique flavors.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The jams at Pineapple Kitchen include a variety of unique flavors.

The event took place at 4914 Lena Rd unit 104 on Sept. 10.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The event took place at 4914 Lena Rd unit 104 on Sept. 10.

Sisterhood for Good benefits from a special fundraiser at the charcuterie and catering company.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

East County's Pineapple Kitchen, a charcuterie and caterer, had its eyes set on football Sept. 10 as its hosted its Tasting Event & Tailgate Party.

But just say that Sisterhood for Good was the MVP of the day.

The Lakewood Ranch nonprofit received 15% of the day's proceeds.

Pineapple Kitchen co-owner Jenny Schenk is a Sisterhood for Good member, and her fellow sisters turned out in force.

The event itself featured free samples of Pineapple Kitchen’s signature pretzel bites, as well as many other food and drink items, along with a raffle.

Sisterhood for Good President Amy Gorman said the sisters were happy to support a fellow sister and a local business that gives back to the community.

University Park’s Laurel Corriveau, a member of Sisterhood for Good, walked out of the event with a few gift baskets to present to employees at her firm, The Otto Group, where she is a client experience officer.

“They're unique," she said of the gift baskets. "They're delicious, and they’re unlike anything else on the market. But most importantly, we're supporting local business.”

