 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jeffrey and Justin Anderson with their books.

Pine View Association and Barnes and Noble created a Read-A-Thon for Sarasota kids

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Jeffrey and Justin Anderson with their books.

Buy this Photo
Ethan Isaacs at the start of the book fair.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Ethan Isaacs at the start of the book fair.

Buy this Photo
Cecilia Galanis with her goodie bag.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Cecilia Galanis with her goodie bag.

Buy this Photo
Karen Kirsch, Megan Heller, Latha Rengarajan, Melissa Perrin, Susan Harris, Priya Acharya, Woomee Yu and Jennifer Wise.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Karen Kirsch, Megan Heller, Latha Rengarajan, Melissa Perrin, Susan Harris, Priya Acharya, Woomee Yu and Jennifer Wise.

Buy this Photo
Mindy and Ethan Kirsch get signed up for the book fair.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Mindy and Ethan Kirsch get signed up for the book fair.

Buy this Photo
Andrea and Lila Paul get ready to start an afternoon of books.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Andrea and Lila Paul get ready to start an afternoon of books.

Buy this Photo
Jeffrey and Justin Anderson accept scavenger hunt sheets from Pine View teacher Jennifer Wise.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Jeffrey and Justin Anderson accept scavenger hunt sheets from Pine View teacher Jennifer Wise.

Buy this Photo
Frank Remkiewicz signs one of the Froggy books.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Frank Remkiewicz signs one of the Froggy books.

Buy this Photo
Student Lucian Rominiecki and Jennifer Wise during the book fair.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Student Lucian Rominiecki and Jennifer Wise during the book fair.

Buy this Photo
Bohdan Wietrzykowski, Jennifer Wise and Remy Blunier during the book fair.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Bohdan Wietrzykowski, Jennifer Wise and Remy Blunier during the book fair.

Buy this Photo
Lisa Disz finds a corner to spend time with her book.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Lisa Disz finds a corner to spend time with her book.

Buy this Photo
Isa Chauhan, president of Pine View Association, holds the mic for teacher Chris Lenerz to read.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Isa Chauhan, president of Pine View Association, holds the mic for teacher Chris Lenerz to read.

Buy this Photo
Jimmy and Om Patel survey the selection.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Jimmy and Om Patel survey the selection.

Buy this Photo
Kids gathered to hear Frank Remkiewicz read a Froggy book.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Kids gathered to hear Frank Remkiewicz read a Froggy book.

Buy this Photo
Summer Botelho catches sight of something cool.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Summer Botelho catches sight of something cool.

Buy this Photo
Frank Remkiewicz illustrates Froggy for the kids.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Frank Remkiewicz illustrates Froggy for the kids.

Buy this Photo
Frank Remkiewicz received a gift from Pine View principal Stephen Covert.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Frank Remkiewicz received a gift from Pine View principal Stephen Covert.

Buy this Photo
Louie, Elina and Rose Goncalves with their stash of new books.

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 |

Louie, Elina and Rose Goncalves with their stash of new books.

Buy this Photo
Share
The event got kids up and excited about reading.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Reading is blasting off for the Pine View Association’s Read-A-Thon after this weekend. 

About 272 kids showed up to kick off the school’s Rocket Read-A-Thon to collect their goodie bags, search in a scavenger hunt, listen to a few stories and of course, get some good reads for the Read-A-Thon. Children’s illustrator Frank Remkiewicz, who drew the Froggy book series, was also there signing books, reading aloud and doing a demonstration of a Froggy drawing. 

If you haven’t been in the children’s section of a bookstore recently, it’s quite the lively place. The classics, like “Harry Potter” and “Magic Treehouse,” are still there, next to books about growing up and being strong, as well as modern day events broken into bite-sized pieces for young minds. 

Between the scavenger hunt and the $10 gift certificate in their goodie bags, a lot of kids were too excited to stay still for long. They ran through the store, as kids do, toting a book or several, or trying to work out the clues on the scavenger hunt. Many were just in search of a calm corner, and most of the corners in the children’s section were claimed before too long. 

Teachers Cynthia Wozniak, Rachel Lenerz and Chris Lenerz read aloud to kids gathered on benches. Just outside the circle were kids and families hunched over books, either reading or trying to sort out the massive pile they had gathered for the day. 

Pine View’s Read-A-Thon will go until Sept. 20 as kids try to read 500,000 minutes amongst themselves to raise $50,000 for projects, classroom materials and STEM activities, according to an email from Pine View Association about the event. 

Related Stories

Advertisement