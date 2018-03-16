 Skip to main content
Nancy Barrie stands with her art piece "Resuming the Journey." Barrie said she doesn't have just one style.

Picture perfect

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Mahfouz and Sylvia El Shahwy from Bird Key bought a painting called "Barnyard Basics."

Riki Connolly, of Bridgewater, and Sherra Fritz, of Sarasota, peruse the art in the gallery.

Claudia Zorovich from Mallorie Park and Anne Sofie Hait from Mill Creek chat while observing the art.

Sarasota's David Glosser fexamines the art with a smile on his face, finding something about it to be funny.

Phil Malter from Baltimore and Susan Epstein from Miami are childhood friends of Nancy Barrie who came into town to support her art show.

Jaymie Klauber, the artist's daughter and co-owner of the Polo Grill and Bar, and Sarasota's Jamie Still discuss a piece of art.

Bradenton's Edwin Culver strums his guitar as he provides live music.

Sarasota's Jeff Marvin and Doe Wails eye a piece of art with brighter colors.

Myakka's Bill and Kathy Blalock enjoy the different style's of Barrie's art.

Caroline and Paul Cogsdill from Sarasota are Barrie's neighbors and came out to support her at her event.

University Park resident Deborah Van Brunt notices the mixed media in the piece and stands back to examine it.

Mazen and Diana Fares from Sarasota came to see Barrie's art and were eyeing a piece to buy.

Lakewood Ranch's Paulo and Angela Martin and Chuck Donohue came sip some wine and check out the art.

Nancy Barrie's eclectic style is on full display at Lakewood Ranch eatery.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Sarasota artist Nancy Barrie lets her art do most of the talking. Each image she creates reflects her mood. 

As she greeted guests at the debut of her solo exhibit, "Vivid Outlook" March 15 at the Polo Grill and Bar, her piece, “Resuming the Journey,” stood in stark contrast to the painting next to it. The light colors of "Resuming the Journey," with a light blue background and the painting next to the darker, forest collage scene, represent her lack of commitment to just one style.  

“It’s a gathering of many moods and who I am in the moment,” Barrie said of "Resuming the Journey." “It’s a collage. The word cut out there is from a telegram my parents had from when I was born. I put the gold dots to lighten it up a little. It tells a story that only makes sense to me.”

Barrie said that while many of her works are collages and mixed mediums, she doesn’t have just one style.

Jaymie Klauber, the owner of the Polo Grill, is Barrie's daughter and says her mother has always been artistic.

"I was absolutely beaming with pride," Klauber said of the one-day show. "It was so well done and professional, and she sold over 20 pieces, so that really validated her talent and hard work."

Many of Barrie's friends came out to support her, both locally and from far away, including Phil Malter from Baltimore and Susan Epstein from Miami. They both grew up with Barrie in Miami.

Malter said that Barrie has always been creative.

“She’s always been the most creative person of all of us,” Malter said. “I’m wiped out, creatively, at my age. She’s just hitting her stride."

