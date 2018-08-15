Picnic at the park in Lakewood Ranch

River Strand's Craig and Jeannie Harvey couldn't think of a better way to cap off a three-month RV vacation than by attending Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church's end-of-the-summer picnic Aug. 8 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

It was the final of three summer events planned by the church to keep families connected.

The Harveys had been traveling with neighbors Dave and Robyn Hughes in an extensive road trip. The picnic was the unofficial end of their tour.

"We touched 13 states, not including Canada," said Dave Hughes. "It was about 6,800 miles. But we can't seem to get enough of each other."

The picnic, planned by new Family Pastor Michael Harsch, featured hamburgers and hotdogs and allowed the parishioners to end the park.