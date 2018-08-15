 Skip to main content
Parrish's Jason Winslow and Christina Winslow grab one of their children, Amelia Winslow, 9, for a picture before she goes out to the playground.

Picnic at the park in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Parrish's Hannah Claxton with her dog Lucy, wait in line to grab a bite to eat.

Greenbrook's Staci Hardinson, Brook Hardinson, 7, Pastor Rick Hardinson and their son Lincoln Hardinson, 4, try to cool off as the heat rises.

Ellenton's Katy Wiles and her 7-month-old baby, Grant Wiles, snuggle at the picnic.

Summerfield's Mike Filewich, Melody Filewich and their son Tyler Filewich, 15, take a break from their picnic.

River Strand's Dave and Robyn Hughes and their neighbors Craig and Jeannie Harvey, just got back from a three month RV trip.

Bradenton's Harper Davenport, 6, climbs the bars on the playground to get to the slide.

Bradenton's Titus Davenport, 3, has fun sliding down the slide at the picnic while his parents eat under the pavilion.

Greenbrook's Janey Hair and Zoe Hair, 2, enjoy the swing set.

Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church hosts its final summer event at Greenbrook Adventure Park.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

River Strand's Craig and Jeannie Harvey couldn't think of a better way to cap off a three-month RV vacation than by attending Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church's end-of-the-summer picnic Aug. 8 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

It was the final of three summer events planned by the church to keep families connected.

The Harveys had been traveling with neighbors Dave and Robyn Hughes in an extensive road trip. The picnic was the unofficial end of their tour.

"We touched 13 states, not including Canada," said Dave Hughes. "It was about 6,800 miles. But we can't seem to get enough of each other."

The picnic, planned by new Family Pastor Michael Harsch, featured hamburgers and hotdogs and allowed the parishioners to end the park.

