Physics Club gathers for annual Christmas party

The Longboat Key Physics Club celebrated with their annual holiday dinner at the Sarasota Yacht Club on Dec. 11.

A group of Longboat Key's most scientifically gifted gathered with their friends for dinner, dessert and conversation. The Physics Club enjoys getting together with other physicists and scientists so they can hold conversations about what interests them most, and Christmas is the perfect time to work on those (ionic and covalent) bonds. Pat Anderson gathers the club every year along with Gloria Biberman.