 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Christmas decorations accented the dinner tables.

Physics Club gathers for annual Christmas party

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Christmas decorations accented the dinner tables.

Buy this Photo
Stephen and Bella Padar.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Stephen and Bella Padar.

Buy this Photo
Pat Anderson snaps a photo of some of the gathered club members.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Pat Anderson snaps a photo of some of the gathered club members.

Buy this Photo
Leonard and Gloria Biberman and Pat and Jim Anderson.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Leonard and Gloria Biberman and Pat and Jim Anderson.

Buy this Photo
Leonard and Gloria Biberman.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Leonard and Gloria Biberman.

Buy this Photo
Tom Morgan with Susan and Slade Cargill.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Tom Morgan with Susan and Slade Cargill.

Buy this Photo
Janie and Jim McGuire, Sam and Norma Savin and Hannah and Norman Weinberg.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Janie and Jim McGuire, Sam and Norma Savin and Hannah and Norman Weinberg.

Buy this Photo
Hannah and Norman Weinberg.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Hannah and Norman Weinberg.

Buy this Photo
Sam and Norma Savin.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Sam and Norma Savin.

Buy this Photo
Janie and Jim McGuire.

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Janie and Jim McGuire.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Longboat Key Physics Club enjoyed dinner and good conversation.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Physics Club celebrated with their annual holiday dinner at the Sarasota Yacht Club on Dec. 11. 

A group of Longboat Key's most scientifically gifted gathered with their friends for dinner, dessert and conversation. The Physics Club enjoys getting together with other physicists and scientists so they can hold conversations about what interests them most, and Christmas is the perfect time to work on those (ionic and covalent) bonds. Pat Anderson gathers the club every year along with Gloria Biberman. 

Related Stories

Advertisement