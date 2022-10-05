Pets, owners have a blessed day at Siesta Key church

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church invited its parishioners and the community to

celebrate the annual blessing of the pets on Tuesday.

Twenty-five people attended the blessing alongside their furry friends. The lighthearted

event was refreshing to everyone since Hurricane Ian made its mark on Florida.

Before the beginning of the blessing, many chatted and their doggies barked with joy

from seeing their furry buddies once again.

The Feast of St. Francis commemorates the life of the saint and his love for all animals;

Therefore, the blessing of the pets honors St. Francis and St. Michael the Archangel

Catholic Church has held this celebration for the past seven years.

“It’s important to come together as a community. Our pets are an important part of our

lives,” says Fr. Michael Cannon, who also brought his dog, Oscar. “They bring us so

much joy, especially in these difficult times.”

Everyone gently bowed their heads as Fr. Cannon began the blessing with a prayer.

Afterwards, Fr. Cannon sprinkled holy water on each pet and its owners.

Jacqui Caramenico attended with her 14-year-old dog, Carlee Simon. “We’ve attended

for the past seven years. Carlee Simon was diagnosed with a muscle tissue illness three

years ago,” said Jacqui Caramenico. “We believe in prayer. Carlee Simon prays with us

every evening and we even hold paws.”