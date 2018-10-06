Pets get blessed at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

For this year’s blessing of the pets, the Rev. Kenneth Blyth, drew inspiration from a Facebook meme.

In the meditation garden of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church on Oct. 6, he told the small crowd that the meme stated “One day, I hope to be the person my dog thinks I am.”

Blyth added that pets, in this case the five dogs present, look at humans in awe.

“They look at us as if we are just the greatest thing in the world, and we know we are not,” he said.

Following a brief service, the five dogs present were blessed and then enjoyed some social time with each other and their owners.