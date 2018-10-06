 Skip to main content
Allie, a Dandie Dinmont terrier, waits to get blessed.

Pets get blessed at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

The Rev. Kenneth Blyth blesses Dolly, Jacob and Barru.

Janey, a Dandie Dinmont terrier, waits for her turn to be blessed.

The Rev. Kenneth Blyth blesses Jacob.

The Rev. Kenneth Blyth blesses Allie, a Dandie Dinmont terrier.

Jacob finds a shady spot while waiting to get blessed.

Five dogs and their owners attend a brief service for the blessing of the pets in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

Five dogs were blessed OCt. 6 in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

For this year’s blessing of the pets, the Rev. Kenneth Blyth, drew inspiration from a Facebook meme.

In the meditation garden of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church on Oct. 6, he told the small crowd that the meme stated “One day, I hope to be the person my dog thinks I am.”  

Blyth added that pets, in this case the five dogs present, look at humans in awe.

“They look at us as if we are just the greatest thing in the world, and we know we are not,” he said.

Following a brief service, the five dogs present were blessed and then enjoyed some social time with each other and their owners.

