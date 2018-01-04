 Skip to main content
The Celebration Concert was held at the Sarasota Opera House.

Standing ovation rounds out Perlman Winter Residency

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

The Celebration Concert was held at the Sarasota Opera House.

Myrna Blume and Rochelle Stassa

Karin and Ray Petit

Patrick Smyth and Lois Jeruss

Dee Wright and Mary Klimasiewfski

Stu Peltz, Jeff Stern and Carl Axelrod

Mark Manto, Peter and Ernie Kretzmer, Wendy Manto and Dorothea Sandland

Barbara Brizdle and Sumner Baum

Christy and Hal Mayer, Judith Schwartzbaum, Marcie and Bill Marlino and Barb Feinberg

Arnold Jochums and Sharon Moone-Jochums

Musicians performed both verbal music numbers and orchestral.

The Celebration Concert was the final event in the 14th season of the Perlman Winter Residency Program.

The Celebration Concert was the final event in the 14th season of the Perlman Winter Residency Program.

The Celebration Concert was held on Jan. 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.

The Celebration Concert was the final event in the 14th season of the Perlman Winter Residency Program.

The orchestral numbers were conducted by Maestro Itzhak Perlman.

The students for the Perlman Winter Residency range from ages 12-20.

The Celebration Concert was the final event in the 14th season of the Perlman Winter Residency Program.

The Celebration Concert was the final event in the 14th season of the Perlman Winter Residency Program.

B.J. Creighton and Renee Hamad

Bob Israeloff, Incoming Board Chairwoman Fran Lambert and Outgoing Board Chairman Michael Ritter

The Celebration Concert was followed by a Celebration Dinner at Michael's On East.

Chairwomen Debbie Haspel and Audrey Robbins

Bill Mariotti, Anila Jain, Arthur Guilford and Phillip King

Sheila Lirtzman, Cornelia Matson and Anne and Victor Ammons

Thomas Chaffee and Brad Robbins

Lois Marcus, Marshall Nurenburg and Bailey Amspoker, bass player through Perlman Music Program

Kathleen and Jim Curran

David Chaifetz, Noah Adelstein and Bobbi and Don Bernstein

Richard and Cynthia Russell and Geri Chaffee

Eva Nelson and Jane Robbins

Outgoing board chairman Michael Ritter gives a speech during the Celebration Dinner.

The Celebration Concert was held on Jan. 4 at the Sarasota Opera House.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Talented young musicians from around the world showcased their skills at the Perlman Music Program Suncoast Celebration Concert Jan. 4, ending the 14th season of the Perlman Winter Residency.

The talent was evident by the encore performances and multiple standing ovations.

The string musicians, ranging from ages 12-20, performed both vocal musical pieces and orchestral numbers in the Sarasota Opera House. The students learned under the expertise of the Perlman Music Program staff, including maestros Patrick Romano and Itzhak Perlman, for over two weeks before ending their residency with the Celebration Concert.

After the concert, the students and staff, along with concert attendees, finished the night at Michael’s On East for dinner and drinks.

