Standing ovation rounds out Perlman Winter Residency

Talented young musicians from around the world showcased their skills at the Perlman Music Program Suncoast Celebration Concert Jan. 4, ending the 14th season of the Perlman Winter Residency.

The talent was evident by the encore performances and multiple standing ovations.

The string musicians, ranging from ages 12-20, performed both vocal musical pieces and orchestral numbers in the Sarasota Opera House. The students learned under the expertise of the Perlman Music Program staff, including maestros Patrick Romano and Itzhak Perlman, for over two weeks before ending their residency with the Celebration Concert.

After the concert, the students and staff, along with concert attendees, finished the night at Michael’s On East for dinner and drinks.