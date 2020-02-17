 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
A packed house awaits Choplin's concert.

Pepper Choplin gets Longboat Island Chapel laughing

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

A packed house awaits Choplin's concert.

Buy this Photo
The Longboat Island Chapel sits onstage.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

The Longboat Island Chapel sits onstage.

Buy this Photo
Bonnie Wolfgram introduces the man of the hour.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Bonnie Wolfgram introduces the man of the hour.

Buy this Photo
Choplin starts off singing.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Choplin starts off singing.

Buy this Photo
Choplin moved throughout the crowd during his concert.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Choplin moved throughout the crowd during his concert.

Buy this Photo
Choir members keep track of the original songs Choplin composed.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Choir members keep track of the original songs Choplin composed.

Buy this Photo
Choplin leads the choir.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Choplin leads the choir.

Buy this Photo
Bob and Ruth German in the front row clap during the concert.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Bob and Ruth German in the front row clap during the concert.

Buy this Photo
The concert from above.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

The concert from above.

Buy this Photo
Choplin muses at his piano.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Choplin muses at his piano.

Buy this Photo
Share
The musician and humorist wowed his audience with a concert on Feb. 9.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Composer, humorist and musician Pepper Choplin brought his talents to the Longboat Island Chapel for a concert on Feb. 9. 

Choplin introduced himself and quickly started the concert. He had the Longboat Island Chapel choir performing songs he had composed, including a "John Denver-Calypso style" song and the nautically styled song "The Church is an Ark." 

"Y'all expected me to be a big deal, now I have to be an even bigger deal than you thought!" Choplin said to the assembled crowd, who spilled all across the chapel and up into the second floor viewing area. 

When the choir wasn't helping show off Choplin's composing talents, the ringleader of the day wowed the crowd with humorous solos, including a stint as the "world's smallest gospel quartet," in which he switched between bass, soprano and other vocal ranges with aplomb. 

"I make music for my generation, not to live forever or be immortal," Choplin said. 

When not making the crowd roar with laughter, Choplin had them tearing up with the song "Heaven in Her Eyes," about a man's daughter Beth, who was autistic and the light of his life. 

"I find out what people want to say and give them a beautiful way to say it," Choplin said. 

Related Stories

Advertisement