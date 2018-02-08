People and pooches mingle at unique happy hour

The second annual Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour was full of big smiles and puppy love.

Hosted by the Humane Society of Sarasota County, there was no shortage of cuteness at Beulah restaurant Feb. 8. The event featured doggy kissing booths, yummy treats and lots of cute dog and cats around to pet.

Some of the cuddly creatures were available for adoption, some were emotional support animals, and all were ready to make everyone’s night.