Capri Perrone meets Frye.

People and pooches mingle at unique happy hour

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

Capri Perrone meets Frye.

Ginny Arrington and Frye

Ginny Arrington and Frye

Sharon Coleman and Zorro

Sharon Coleman and Zorro

Voodoo von Boomboom and Ambience Lafleur from Black Diamond Burlesque

Voodoo von Boomboom and Ambience Lafleur from Black Diamond Burlesque

Lance wasn't a huge fan of his glasses, and took them off after a few minutes.

Lance wasn't a huge fan of his glasses, and took them off after a few minutes.

Keith Dodge and Zorro

Keith Dodge and Zorro

Lance and Shelley Thayer

Lance and Shelley Thayer

Sharon Coleman and Patricia Pool

Sharon Coleman and Patricia Pool

Donna Koffman and Karen Slomba

Donna Koffman and Karen Slomba

Biance and Beaver Shriver, and Sprout

Biance and Beaver Shriver, and Sprout

Ricky andBlair Perrone and their daughter, Capri

Ricky andBlair Perrone and their daughter, Capri

Monica and Brandon Sell

Monica and Brandon Sell

Brian King and Cynthia Craig

Brian King and Cynthia Craig

The Humane Society of Sarasota County's Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour is back for the second year.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

The second annual Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour was full of big smiles and puppy love.

Hosted by the Humane Society of Sarasota County, there was no shortage of cuteness at Beulah restaurant Feb. 8. The event featured doggy kissing booths, yummy treats and lots of cute dog and cats around to pet.

Some of the cuddly creatures were available for adoption, some were emotional support animals, and all were ready to make everyone’s night.

I’m Cassidy. I cover news in Sarasota County, Siesta Key and the schools, plus community events if they involve dogs. I’m a Florida native, and University of North Florida graduate with degrees in journalism and graphic design. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 304.

