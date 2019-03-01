 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp with two adoptable puppies.

Animal lovers raise a paw to Humane Society of Sarasota County

Teresa Jones, Executive Director Christen Benson, Cindy Kaiser and Karen Johnson

There were Tervis tumblers and T-shirts on sale.

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva holds a puppy. Clara took home a puppy at last year's luncheon.

Clooney is a 5-year-old Collie mix available for adoption.

There were Tervis tumblers and T-shirts on sale.

Elizabeth Rabbitt-Stephen and Lisa Cappiello

Paint Nail Bar set up a station to paint paw prints on guests' nails.

Angee Huntley gets her hair done for the fashion show.

The main menu item was a vegetarian eggplant option.

The tables were decorated with flowers and vintage-style vases.

Kate Ross and Diana Born

A group of guests pose for a photo with hot guys.

Danielle Lizoffe, Daria Ferreira and Kim Ledesman

Jonathan A. Cortez entertained throughout the cocktail hour.

Scout & Molly's sold a dog tote.

Linda Patzmann and Marina Schmidt

Melissa Howard and Linda Patzmann

Kim and Kelly Kane

Jessica Mlavsky takes a photo of Pam Matera and kitty, Tulip.

Carol Bradley, Janet Boyden and Andrea Matter

Sarah, Tammy and Taylor Karp

Tino Tatum, Jeff Maglione and Jesse Perez

Tomeika Hunter Koski holds her new kitten.

Dar LaForge shows off adoptable Chihuahua mix, Reece.

Lance the therapy dog rests his head on a guest's leg.

Shelley Sarbey and Elisabeth Waters

Amy Sankes had a Frenchie purse.

Amy Sankes, Erin Christy and Kelly Roberts

A few lucky guests were able to take home a prize from the chance raffle.

Tomeika Hunter Koski and Elizabeth Moore

Jonathan Simos and Daria Spina with Tulip

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp welcome guests to the luncheon.

Executive Director Christen Benson tells guests about the shelter's mission

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The fashion show was put on by Influence Style.

The dessert was a red velvet cupcake with a chocolate paw print.

The lucky grand prize winner won a trip to Colorado.

Paws on the Catwalk was hosted March 1 at Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Dog and cat people alike gathered March 1 at Art Ovation Hotel to support the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Paws on the Catwalk features pop-up shops, visits with adoptable kittens and puppies, therapy pets, a live auction, paddle raise, chance raffle and a fashion show. The busy morning kept guests entertained throughout the morning with its furry pets and fashion-forward trends. 

While guests coo'ed over the pets and shopped the pop up shops, there were also wine and beer served to get the party started. Afterward, the program began with a lively wine raffle. With a $50 donation, the first 50 to raise their bidder number received a bottle of wine valued between $15 - $150 and two lucky winners received a wine tasting. 

Lunch was served with the mission moment, displaying a video that made animal lovers and rescue pet owners tear up. While wiping their eyes, guests then bid on live auction items and raised their "paw" to donate to the shelter. In all, the luncheon raised over $100,000. 

The morning ended with the fashion show by Influence Style, located on St. Armands circle and on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The fashions were chic and simplistic. 

An afterparty followed on the Art Ovation's rooftop bar. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

