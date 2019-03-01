Animal lovers raise a paw to Humane Society of Sarasota County

Dog and cat people alike gathered March 1 at Art Ovation Hotel to support the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Paws on the Catwalk features pop-up shops, visits with adoptable kittens and puppies, therapy pets, a live auction, paddle raise, chance raffle and a fashion show. The busy morning kept guests entertained throughout the morning with its furry pets and fashion-forward trends.

While guests coo'ed over the pets and shopped the pop up shops, there were also wine and beer served to get the party started. Afterward, the program began with a lively wine raffle. With a $50 donation, the first 50 to raise their bidder number received a bottle of wine valued between $15 - $150 and two lucky winners received a wine tasting.

Lunch was served with the mission moment, displaying a video that made animal lovers and rescue pet owners tear up. While wiping their eyes, guests then bid on live auction items and raised their "paw" to donate to the shelter. In all, the luncheon raised over $100,000.

The morning ended with the fashion show by Influence Style, located on St. Armands circle and on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The fashions were chic and simplistic.

An afterparty followed on the Art Ovation's rooftop bar.