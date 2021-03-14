 Skip to main content
Reserve at Crossing Creek residents Lorraine and Ken Salazar hold 1-year-old rescue dog Molly. They love craft fairs and especially enjoyed the decorative cyprus driftwood on display by Sam VanDyk.

Patrons enjoy Outdoor Spring Market's return at UTC

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

Carolina Landings resident Gloriann Bronson and Palma Ranch resident Lil Pugliese look at cacti. The market was one of the first public events they've attended during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were both vaccinated recently.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

Country Club East residents Dan and Vicki Lisenby look at the macrame knot art at Art by Victoria with their 4-month-old Maltese, Liyla.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

West Bradenton's Sam VanDyk stands with his decorative cyprus driftwood. He started using driftwood to create homemade crafts two years ago.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

Rockman Studio owner Joe Morrison speaks with Sarasota resident Sonja Dickey in front of the Currywurst Truck. Dickey said she came to the market for the food and jewelry, such as that sold by Morrison.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch residents Crystal and Matt Camden were most intrigued by the Easter wreaths and other handmade crafts. They said they love supporting local business and the local community.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

Sarasota residents Erika Miller and John Quartuccio share bacon cheese fries from the Currywurst Truck. Quartuccio also enjoyed a bratwurst roll from the truck.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

Sarasota residents Jeanette Cole and Mylah Cole, 6, look at key fobs from the Ally Binky Shop. Jeanette ended up selecting a Starbucks key fob, while Mylah chose a lizard bracelet.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

Port Charlotte residents Brenda and Dennis Peck enjoyed the market on the afternoon of March 13 after spending the morning going to markets and festivals in Port Charlotte.

Monday, Mar. 15, 2021 |

From food to crafts, shoppers enjoy the University Town Center's Outdoor Spring Market
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for arts and craft vendors.

Joe Morrison, owner of Sun City Center-based jewelry vendor Rockman Studio, is used to displaying his merchandise often in the Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch areas. This past year, he didn't do a single event from March to October.

"All we did was make jewelry," Morrison said of he and his wife, Irene, during the seven-month hiatus.

His best shows, which are typically in the Tampa area, are yet to return. Outside of Tampa, Morrison said the local arts and craft scene is starting to pick up again. University Town Center's Outdoor Spring Market, which started March 13, is the latest example.

It wasn't just the vendors who missed the markets. Morrison said a woman from Summerfield found his booth early on March 13. The woman told Morrison she'd bought jewelry from him in Summerfield in 2019 and had been searching for him ever since. She was one of many patrons who went home happy.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

