Pastors host Seder for neighbors

Holidays are a time for friends and family, and Sylvia and Irwin Pastor are making sure that’s exactly how Passover is.

On March 30, the Pastors invited about 40 friends to L’Ambiance for a Passover Seder. Before everyone sat down, guests mingled to catch up with one another while introducing any children and grandchildren present.

Irwin Pastor said they’ve been doing this for probably as long as he and Sylvia have been married.