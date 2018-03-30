 Skip to main content
Hosts Irwin and Sylvia Pastor

Pastors host Seder for neighbors

David, Zelagh, Doris, Alivia and Kalki Kaplan

Nancy Cohen and Gail and Stuart Barzman

Arthur and Bobbi Karafin

Jerry and Terry Blumberg

Molly Schechter, Harold Ronson and Bib Grossman

Len Garner and Cheryl Loeffler

Joyce, Julia and Sherman Cooper

Commissioner Irwin and Sylvia Pastor hosted about 40 friends for a Seder March 30.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Holidays are a time for friends and family, and Sylvia and Irwin Pastor are making sure that’s exactly how Passover is.

On March 30, the Pastors invited about 40 friends to L’Ambiance for a Passover Seder. Before everyone sat down, guests mingled to catch up with one another while introducing any children and grandchildren present.

Irwin Pastor said they’ve been doing this for probably as long as he and Sylvia have been married.

