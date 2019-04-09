Past Girls Inc. honorees celebrate newest award winners at luncheon

Supporters, leaders and past honorees of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County gathered on April 9 to celebrate the organization's newest award recipients.

This year, Jennifer Compton will receive the Girls' Inc. Visionary Award and Felice Schulaner will receive the She Knows Where She’s Going Award.

Additionally, two young students will also be honored: Where She's Growing Honoree Miranda Moreta and Strong, Smart, And Bold Leadership Honoree Michelle Monasterios.

All honorees will officially receive their awards at the 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon on April 30 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.