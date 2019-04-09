 Skip to main content
Honorees Miranda Moreta, Felice Schulaner, Michelle Monasterios and Jennifer Compton

Past Girls Inc. honorees celebrate newest award winners at luncheon

Patti Bettle, Sherri Watts, Michelle Senglaub and Kelly Abercrombie

Erika Wise Borland and Susanne Wise

Veronica Brady, Angie Stringer, Jennifer Compton and Molly Jackson

The tables were decorated with red napkins and purple orchids

The tables were decorated with red napkins and purple orchids

Judy Gallagher and Veronica Bradley

Peggy Graf, Lvisa Carraco, Bonnie Kritzmacher and Jean Cooper

Susan Jones, Sherry Watts and Emily Walsh

Cynthia Sweeney and Julie Sullivan

Beth Knopik, Kim Cornetet and Jaime Wallace

Dennis McLean, Lee-En Chung and LaShawn Frost

Annette Rogers, Michelle Burke-Phillips and Sophia LaRusso

The event was held at Michael's On East.

Felice Schulaner and Claudia Cardillo

Caroline Zucker, LaShawn Frost and Raymell Grimes

Girl’s Inc.’s honoree luncheon was held at Michael’s On East on April 9.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

Supporters, leaders and past honorees of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County gathered on April 9 to celebrate the organization's newest award recipients.

This year, Jennifer Compton will receive the Girls' Inc. Visionary Award and Felice Schulaner will receive the She Knows Where She’s Going Award.

Additionally, two young students will also be honored: Where She's Growing Honoree Miranda Moreta and Strong, Smart, And Bold Leadership Honoree Michelle Monasterios.

All honorees will officially receive their awards at the 31st Annual Celebration Luncheon on April 30 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

