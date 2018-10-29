 Skip to main content
Kevin Brown was on hand during the open house Oct. 27.

Party on The Isles in Lakewood Ranch

The Avery certainly had a nice setup for entertaining in the kitchen.

Formal dining was included in the Avery.

The master bath in the Avery.

The Avery's pool would allow for some in-the-water lounging.

The Avery featured a sweet master suite.

The entrance to the Carver Elite features hardwood flooring.

Guest bedrooms in the Carver Elite have plenty of size.

The Carver Elite is a chef's delight.

You can wake up to a view in the Carver Elite.

The Carver Elite offers a roomy master bath.

An open concept makes for a comfortable living room in the Solana Caribbean.

The Solana Caribbean has plenty of cabinet space.

The Solana Caribbean model includes a fire pit next to the pool.

The formal dining room in the Solana Caribbean.

Beautiful countertops are inviting in the Solana Caribbean model.

Toll Brothers has opened the models for its Lakewood Ranch community.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Kevin Brown, a senior vice president of Toll Brothers, paused for just a moment Oct. 27 to enjoy some of the culinary delights offered at the builder's grand opening of its newest community, The Isles at Lakewood Ranch.

He had built up an appetite visiting with the steady stream of visitors who came to partake in the event, which not only offered tours of three model homes, but also included lots of food and live music.

Brown was ecstatic over the community's response to the The Isles, which at build-out will include 450 luxury single-family homes with prices starting in the mid-$400,000s. The homes will range from 2,229 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet.

The neighborhood eventually will feature a clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool area, a dog park, boardwalk and walking trails.

The three open models are the Avery, Carver Elite and Solana.

Brown said The Isles' design is keeping with the active lifestyle in Lakewood Ranch. He talked about the many dog trails and walking trails that will wind through a preserve in the community. "We sacrifice the number of units to make the neighborhood more desirable," he said. "We like to look at the big picture ... what will this look like when the 450 homes are built? We want people to say 10 years from now that they are proud to live in a Toll Brothers home."

 

 

