Party on The Isles in Lakewood Ranch

Kevin Brown, a senior vice president of Toll Brothers, paused for just a moment Oct. 27 to enjoy some of the culinary delights offered at the builder's grand opening of its newest community, The Isles at Lakewood Ranch.

He had built up an appetite visiting with the steady stream of visitors who came to partake in the event, which not only offered tours of three model homes, but also included lots of food and live music.

Brown was ecstatic over the community's response to the The Isles, which at build-out will include 450 luxury single-family homes with prices starting in the mid-$400,000s. The homes will range from 2,229 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet.

The neighborhood eventually will feature a clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool area, a dog park, boardwalk and walking trails.

The three open models are the Avery, Carver Elite and Solana.

Brown said The Isles' design is keeping with the active lifestyle in Lakewood Ranch. He talked about the many dog trails and walking trails that will wind through a preserve in the community. "We sacrifice the number of units to make the neighborhood more desirable," he said. "We like to look at the big picture ... what will this look like when the 450 homes are built? We want people to say 10 years from now that they are proud to live in a Toll Brothers home."