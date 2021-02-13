 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Terri Jean and Mattison Bedinghaus love the free gift bags and samples from JPAN Sushi they received.

Party for the gals at UTC in Sarasota

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Andrea Pino uses the Gal Pal Party as an opportunity to spend quality time with her mother, Victoria Pino.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Lynn Anderson spends plenty of time at home with her niece Cindy Bowman, but the Gal Pal Party was a chance to do something outside.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Josie Boyd, Mia Boyd, Carrie Boyd and Isabella Boyd celebrate as a family. The Gal Pal Party was the first time they saw "50 First Dates."

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Ruskin's Tacarra Thomas and Lakewood Ranch's Cassandra Howard and Diane Sedillo get samples of drinks from Danny Wilson, a tasting room specialist at Loaded Cannon Distillery.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Sarasota's Madeline Valencia and her 14-month-old daughter Francesca Valencia join Anna Rudelich, of Sarasota, and her 14-month-old daughter Kennady Rudelich at the Gal Pal Party.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Sarasota's Cheryl Lycans and Melody Miller enjoy drinks and food samples with Venice's Diane Lancelotta before the movie begins.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Sarasota's Elizabeth Ackroyd and Jessica Peña commemorate "Galentine's Day" by taking a photo. The two have been friends since fourth grade.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Sarasota's Hailey Stinchcomb wins the first goodie bag. "It's surprising," Stinchcomb says. "I never win anything." She won gift cards from Pandora, Cassariano Italian Eatery and other stories and restaurants.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

People line up to to take photos during the Gal Pal Party at the Mall at University Town Center.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Osprey's Susan Pohlmann spends time with her future daughter-in-law Leslie Carol.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Sarasota's Anahi Muñoz and Paola Fletes, of west Bradenton, enjoy samples from Loaded Cannon Distillery. "It's nice [UTC] has events like this," Muñoz says.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

People start getting in their seats for the screening of "50 First Dates."

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Sarasota's Anna Turner has a fun night with her 9-year-old son Dymitrek Turner and 6-year-old daughter Mikayla Turner as well as Sarasota's Megan Babeu and her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn Mills.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Sarasota's Kate Kinney, Kat Pasquariello and Rachael Scharett are big fans of Loaded Cannon Distillery and were happy to see the distillery at the Gal Pal Party.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

Parrish's Dede Booth and Lisa Lehnert get in the "Galentine's Day" spirit with free heart glasses that light up. Booth and Lehnert have known each other for five years and have become best friends who also work together.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

People relax in Adirondack chairs while waiting for "50 First Dates" to begin playing on the big screen.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 |

The Gal Pal Party at UTC is a night for friends and family to gather in Sarasota.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Terri Jean and Mattison Bedinghaus met each other four years ago and over the years, they've become close friends. 

They decided to dress up and celebrate "Galentine's Day"T by going to the Gal Pal Party at The Mall at University Town Center Feb. 13. 

Jean and Bedinghaus were excited to get free gift bags, watch "50 First Dates" and spend some time together. 

While the Gal Pal Party was a time for some to get together with friends for a night of fun, it was an opportunity for family members to bond as well. 

Lakewood Ranch's Victoria Pino went with her daughter Andrea. 

"It's beautiful to be able to spend time together," Victoria Pino said. 

Lakewood Ranch's Lynn Anderson said the Gal Pal Party was an excellent opportunity for her to get out of the house while spending time with her niece Cindy Bowman.

