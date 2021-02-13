Party for the gals at UTC in Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch's Terri Jean and Mattison Bedinghaus met each other four years ago and over the years, they've become close friends.

They decided to dress up and celebrate "Galentine's Day"T by going to the Gal Pal Party at The Mall at University Town Center Feb. 13.

Jean and Bedinghaus were excited to get free gift bags, watch "50 First Dates" and spend some time together.

While the Gal Pal Party was a time for some to get together with friends for a night of fun, it was an opportunity for family members to bond as well.

Lakewood Ranch's Victoria Pino went with her daughter Andrea.

"It's beautiful to be able to spend time together," Victoria Pino said.

Lakewood Ranch's Lynn Anderson said the Gal Pal Party was an excellent opportunity for her to get out of the house while spending time with her niece Cindy Bowman.