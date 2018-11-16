Party at the Point guests get Florida Fancy

Many nonprofits in town use a ballroom to host their annual fundraisers. Historic Spanish Point, however, uses its own outdoor archaeological and historic museum.

The museum’s annual fundraiser, Party at the Point, was held Nov. 16 on the grounds of its White Cottage. Guests enjoyed passed appetizers, signature cocktails, live music and a silent auction during cocktail hour.

After dinner, the evening ended with dancing under the stars.

Proceeds from the event benefited Historic Spanish Point’s efforts to preserve and protect its 30-acre outdoor museum.