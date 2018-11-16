 Skip to main content
Chairman Pat Ball and Judy Ball

Party at the Point guests get Florida Fancy

Chairman Pat Ball and Judy Ball

Jerry Rush, Jack and Beth Gehring and Chris Gangemi

Jerry Rush, Jack and Beth Gehring and Chris Gangemi

Gretchen Kovac and Judy Vieale

Gretchen Kovac and Judy Vieale

John Mercurio and Jane Glennan

John Mercurio and Jane Glennan

Guests played ring toss with a twist — plastic flamingos.

Guests played ring toss with a twist — plastic flamingos.

Tom Cail and Jessica Rogers

Tom Cail and Jessica Rogers

Executive Director John McCarthy welcomes guests.

Executive Director John McCarthy welcomes guests.

Tom Ryan, Rob van der Graaf and Annette Deckers

Tom Ryan, Rob van der Graaf and Annette Deckers

Olivia Craig with Kent and Celaine Ellsworth

Olivia Craig with Kent and Celaine Ellsworth

Live music played throughout the night.

Live music played throughout the night.

Kim and James Cornetet

Kim and James Cornetet

Jon Thaxton and Christine Johnson

Jon Thaxton and Christine Johnson

Ashley and Drew Peters

Ashley and Drew Peters

Tom Martin and Bill King

Tom Martin and Bill King

Guests dined under the stars on the lawn of Historic Spanish Point’s White Cottage.

Guests dined under the stars on the lawn of Historic Spanish Point’s White Cottage.

Michele Demperio and Lissette Callejas

Michele Demperio and Lissette Callejas

Grant Morris, Keith and Adrienne Johnson, Amber Morris, Dana Duckman and Philip Tavill

Grant Morris, Keith and Adrienne Johnson, Amber Morris, Dana Duckman and Philip Tavill

Historic Spanish Point hosted its annual fundraiser Nov. 16 on the grounds of its White Cottage.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Many nonprofits in town use a ballroom to host their annual fundraisers. Historic Spanish Point, however, uses its own outdoor archaeological and historic museum.

The museum’s annual fundraiser, Party at the Point, was held Nov. 16 on the grounds of its White Cottage. Guests enjoyed passed appetizers, signature cocktails, live music and a silent auction during cocktail hour.

After dinner, the evening ended with dancing under the stars.

Proceeds from the event benefited Historic Spanish Point’s efforts to preserve and protect its 30-acre outdoor museum.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

