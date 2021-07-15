 Skip to main content
The St. Mary's crew set sail on Marina Jack II.

Parishioners of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church sailed into the sunset

Father Phillip Schweda and Deirdre Schueppert

Vanda and Bob Soper with Dottie and Jack Mueller

Ken and Mary Ann Simpson with Chuck DiNatale

Anne Flinter, Rosemary Calandruccio and Carol Westwood

St. Mary's parishioners board the Marina Jack II.

Dino Sifuentes waves as he boards the Marina Jack II.

Russ Gill, Jo Franz and Carol Hammer

Bob and Vanda Soper chat with Tom Potthast onboard the boat.

Alex and Adriana Hoggard

Dionne Reinert and JoAnn Sifuentes

Sailors sat down for dinner. Courtesy photo.

Chuck Sobieck gets dinner. Courtesy photo.

Dottie and Jack Mueller. Courtesy photo.

The men's club hosted a sunset dinner cruise that headed into Sarasota Bay.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Two priests and a few dozen of their parishioners walk onto a boat. This isn't the setup for a joke, but the setup for the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church's sunset cruise on July 14. 

The church's men's club arranged the event, which brought parishioners to Marina Jack on Sarasota's bayfront for a dinner cruise. Though there was a bit of rain, the sailors set foot onto the boat without a care in the world, ready to be whisked off for a two-hour cruise. Church members gathered beforehand to catch up on how their summers are going before hopping aboard. 

Chuck Sobieck, president of the men's club, has put together a busy schedule for the church over the summer to keep parishioners together after a year apart. Next, the church will hit the water again for a chartered fishing trip in August or September. 

