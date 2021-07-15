Parishioners of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church sailed into the sunset

Two priests and a few dozen of their parishioners walk onto a boat. This isn't the setup for a joke, but the setup for the St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church's sunset cruise on July 14.

The church's men's club arranged the event, which brought parishioners to Marina Jack on Sarasota's bayfront for a dinner cruise. Though there was a bit of rain, the sailors set foot onto the boat without a care in the world, ready to be whisked off for a two-hour cruise. Church members gathered beforehand to catch up on how their summers are going before hopping aboard.

Chuck Sobieck, president of the men's club, has put together a busy schedule for the church over the summer to keep parishioners together after a year apart. Next, the church will hit the water again for a chartered fishing trip in August or September.