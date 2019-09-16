Parents become students at Fruitville Elementary

Parents said goodbye to the drop off zone and hello to the classroom this week as Fruitville Elementary hosted the first day of its "Pirates and Parents to School Week."

The elementary school is one of many across the district participating in bring your parent to school week. Throughout the week, Fruitville Elementary students in pre-kindergarten all the way up to fifth grade will have the chance to attend class with their parents.

Megan Tennimon, who has three kids at Fruitville Elementary, said it's a great way to see what her kids do at school.

"The more I come the more I love it," she said. "When they come home and I ask how their day is they always just say, 'It was good.' But I love when I get to see what they're doing.'

When asked if he liked having his mom around, first grader Max Tennimon hid behind his clipboard and smiled shyly.

"He told me he likes it, but it's too busy in here," Megan Tennimon said. She plans to come back later in the week to attend class with her fourth and fifth grade students.

Other parents throughout the district will have the chance to attend events such as "Pastries with a Parent" at Sarasota Middle School and "Donuts with Grown-ups" at Wilkinson Elementary School.