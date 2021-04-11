Paragon Festivals premieres new spring craft show

Art enthusiasts headed to J.D. Hamel Park for a relaxing weekend perusing artwork from vendors at Paragon Festivals' new Sarasota Spring Craft Show on April 10 and 11.

The two day event hosted by the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association had several local vendors putting out their artwork — be it sculptures, acrylic painting, jewelry, colorful clothing, and more — for visitors to enjoy and purchase. Representatives from the Humane Society of Sarasota County were also on hand with plenty of dogs and cats available for adoption.