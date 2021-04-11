 Skip to main content
Josephina Espinosa had vibrant fused glass art on display.

Paragon Festivals premieres new spring craft show

Raymond Mehl created fire art out of granite, stainless steel items, and more.

Jean Houndsone had acrylic soft wrist cuffs and necklaces

Lorri Kelly had quite a few acrylic paintings on display.

Thomas and Nicol Gross created marine life sculptures out of driftwood.

Coastal Flow Furniture and Decor sold painted surfboard tables.

Kevin Kennedy made mosaic art out of shark teeth, which he finds on Manasota Key.

Cathy Watkins sold colorful jewelry.

The latest spring arts festival was held April 10 and 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Art enthusiasts headed to J.D. Hamel Park for a relaxing weekend perusing artwork from vendors at Paragon Festivals' new Sarasota Spring Craft Show on April 10 and 11. 

The two day event hosted by the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association had several local vendors putting out their artwork — be it sculptures, acrylic painting, jewelry, colorful clothing, and more — for visitors to enjoy and purchase. Representatives from the Humane Society of Sarasota County were also on hand with plenty of dogs and cats available for adoption.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

