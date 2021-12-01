Palm Aire's Champions Course in Sarasota reopens after $2 million renovation

Suzanne Gile, the director of membership and marketing at Palm Aire Country Club, was noting that no one had played the Palm Aire Country Club Champions Course from the day a $2 million renovation project began April 26 to the Dec. 1 grand reopening of the historic layout.

No one?

"Well, we have found some golf balls out there now and then," she said with a laugh.

Indeed, the Palm Aire Country Club members have been trying to contain their excitement as Architect Michael Benkusky put the finishing touches on the renovation.

Tee off time What: Reopening of the Champions Course at Palm Aire Country Club Renovation architect: Michael Benkusky Renovation began: April 26 Reopened: Dec. 1 Cost: $2 million Original opening: 1957 (then known as DeSoto Lakes Golf Club) Original architect: Dick Wilson

Richard Stehle, a 36-year member of the country club, said it was taboo to hit shots on the course before the grand reopening, but he did tour the course.

"It looks great, pristine," Stehle said. "I live on No. 8 and I have watched the renovation. "It's always been a wonderful course, but it was ready for a renovation. I'm glad everyone was willing to get behind this. It's wonderful."

So what's his favorite hole on the renovated course?

"No. 8, of course," he said.

Board Member Ed Kornberger called the finished product fantastic.

"It is like a brand new course that was built on old bones," he said. "(Architect Michael Benkusky) maintained the architectural integrity. It's like looking at a person who had the perfect facelift. You recognize the person, but there are nuances that make it better."

Joe Rassett, the Palm Aire County Club's general manager, said he couldn't be happier with the renovation. He said Benkusky modernized the course for today's game.

"We say here, 'What it can be tomorrow?' Today is tomorrow. This is a historic day for us. A glorious day."

Board President Bernie Duggan said the course is the same, yet different. For instance, he noted the fairway bunker on No. 18 was slightly moved, but it seems to be more in play now. Three of the four members of Duggan's group hit tee shots into the bunker to verify his statement. They were playing in a scramble event for the grand reopening.

"There is a lot of good stuff," he said. "I took my shoes off and walked in the fairway."

The very first shot on the course was struck by Chris Dibble, a club member for 36 years. Most of those playing in the scramble were gathered around her and several cameras were clicking.

"It was nerve racking," she said with a laugh.

One of the people watching was Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who said it was an important day for Palm Aire Country Club.

"This club already was well known," Baugh said. "This course will bring in new members."

She said Lakewood Ranch has many beautiful courses, but that Palm Aire Country Club has set the standard following its renovation.

Benkusky said he was pleased with the final product of a project that was right on time despite supply chain issues. His tweaks to the original design included "runway" tee areas to accommodate eight different tee markers that allows golfers of every skill level to be able to enjoy their day on the course. Two of those runway tee areas are approximately 100 yards long.

More than 15 acres of crushed shell was used to upgrade cart paths along with giving several areas around the course a cleaner look.

Greens, fairways and bunkers all were upgraded and in some cases, even moved or added. The practice areas were improved and expanded and new technology was added to help the golfers plan their shots.

Benkusky said he was working with a brilliant layout and "we didn't want to mess it up."

Holes No. 4 and No. 5 were lengthened and Benkusky said the string of No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 is the toughest part of the course.

The course opened in 1957 as DeSoto Lakes Golf Club. It hosted a PGA Tour event in 1960 which was won by golfing legend Sam Snead. Among the greats playing in that tournament were Billy Casper, Doug Sanders, Arnold Palmer, Ken Venturi and Gary Player.

It was known then as "The Green Monster" because Architect Dick Wilson also had designed "The Blue Monster," at Doral in Miami.