Palm Aire women raise funds through fashion

Nicki Coffaro turned in her seat as a model Melodie Dickerson strutted her way through the ballroom at Palm Aire Country Club Feb. 16, showing off fashions from Sarasota store, Evelyn & Arthur.

Coffaro has been a regular attendee of the Palm Aire Women’s Club’s annual fashion show fundraiser since she moved to Palm Aire in 1995.

“I love seeing all the ladies dressed up,” she said. “It’s just fun. Sometimes, you don’t even recognize people.”

This year’s “La Bellezza Eterna” themed event featured a lunch of Parmesan-crusted chicken, spinach ravioli and a berry panna cotta dessert, raffle prizes and socializing before the main fashion show event.