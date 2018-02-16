 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kay Kwenski and Sally Reed enjoy time with guests Chloe Le and Kathy DeStefano.

Palm Aire women raise funds through fashion

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Kay Kwenski and Sally Reed enjoy time with guests Chloe Le and Kathy DeStefano.

Buy this Photo
Mary Beth Rempp enjoys lunch with fellow member Lynn Harrison.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Mary Beth Rempp enjoys lunch with fellow member Lynn Harrison.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Karsk and Gayle Epner attend with member Pattie Meades, not pictured.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Sharon Karsk and Gayle Epner attend with member Pattie Meades, not pictured.

Buy this Photo
Marge Bernstein, Mary Lucas, Sande Reinhardt, Meg Garofalo and Silvia Agachinksy enjoy being at a table together.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Marge Bernstein, Mary Lucas, Sande Reinhardt, Meg Garofalo and Silvia Agachinksy enjoy being at a table together.

Buy this Photo
Annette Lloyd, behind, says "hello" to guests Rosa Lundin, left, and Isabelle Eidet, right.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Annette Lloyd, behind, says "hello" to guests Rosa Lundin, left, and Isabelle Eidet, right.

Buy this Photo
Palm Aire's Susan Romine coordinated models for the fashion show.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Palm Aire's Susan Romine coordinated models for the fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Penny Izzo wins tickets to CineBistro through the auction.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Penny Izzo wins tickets to CineBistro through the auction.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Mary Alice Czerwonka hunts for the perfect auction item.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Alice Czerwonka hunts for the perfect auction item.

Buy this Photo
Diana Antici, Phyllis Keller and Georgia Champman are all smiles as auction winners are called.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Diana Antici, Phyllis Keller and Georgia Champman are all smiles as auction winners are called.

Buy this Photo
Nicki Coffaro and Lorayne Ohlson love seeing all the ladies dressed up.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Nicki Coffaro and Lorayne Ohlson love seeing all the ladies dressed up.

Buy this Photo
Melodie Dickerson models like a pro.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Melodie Dickerson models like a pro.

Buy this Photo
Annette Haney and Jane Hausmann, front, watch models show off fashions from Evelyn and Arthur.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Annette Haney and Jane Hausmann, front, watch models show off fashions from Evelyn and Arthur.

Buy this Photo
Annette Haney and Jane Hausmann watch models show off fashions from Evelyn and Arthur.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Annette Haney and Jane Hausmann watch models show off fashions from Evelyn and Arthur.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch residents Ellen Berson and Marianne McLaughlin attend with friend Rose Marie Aichhorn, not pictured, of Palm Aire.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch residents Ellen Berson and Marianne McLaughlin attend with friend Rose Marie Aichhorn, not pictured, of Palm Aire.

Buy this Photo
Share
Annual show features designs from Evelyn & Aurthur in Sarasota.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Nicki Coffaro turned in her seat as a model Melodie Dickerson strutted her way through the ballroom at Palm Aire Country Club Feb. 16, showing off fashions from Sarasota store, Evelyn & Arthur.

Coffaro has been a regular attendee of the Palm Aire Women’s Club’s annual fashion show fundraiser since she moved to Palm Aire in 1995.

“I love seeing all the ladies dressed up,” she said. “It’s just fun. Sometimes, you don’t even recognize people.”

This year’s “La Bellezza Eterna” themed event featured a lunch of Parmesan-crusted chicken, spinach ravioli and a berry panna cotta dessert, raffle prizes and socializing before the main fashion show event.

Related Stories

Advertisement