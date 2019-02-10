Paint the Sarasota downtown red

Diana Kirkland and Carol Campbell, from Ontario, were shocked to see one of their old friends while walking down Main Street during the Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts.

"It's a moose sculpture and we're from Canada. It's perfect!" said Campbell.

A moose sculpture, as well as many other sculptures and mediums of all different kinds, were for sale at the festival. The festival shut down Main Street from Osprey Avenue to Orange Avenue on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. This festival is free and open to the public. Artists from Tennesee to Colorado came out to set up shop in Sarasota.