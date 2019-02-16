Paint a picture of Lido Beach

Ember and Ireland, puppies from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, weren't the only dogs up for adoption at the Lido Beach Fine Art Festival at Lido Beach on Feb. 16.

A dog sculpture made of old junk metals, for sale by Junkyard Bots, was one of the art pieces for sale at the festival. The festival ran from Feb. 16-Feb. 17. The art festival featured local artists and traveling artists. This is the third annual festival held at Lido Beach.