Ember is up for adoption with the Humane Society of Sarasota County.

Paint a picture of Lido Beach

Ireland and Ember both came to the art festival and are up for adoption.

Betsy Frazier and Ellen Lotz take a look at Artist Steve Peaslee's art.

Silvia Verheyen takes a look at Janine Monroe's 3D art.

Shirley Martin and Sherry King

Mike Maiore thumbs through caricature art.

JoAnne Bruce and Mary Lou Berven

The art festival drew a big crowd.

Debrorah Johsnon looks through the prints.

Donna Kimber peruses the jewelry.

Junkyard Bots made this dog sculpture out of old metal scraps.

Robyn Saunders does commissioned dog portraits of your dog at the beach.

Classic Glass Studios makes stained glass to fit a Florida theme.

The Lido Beach Fine Art Festival took place on Feb. 16.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Ember and Ireland, puppies from the Humane Society of Sarasota County, weren't the only dogs up for adoption at the Lido Beach Fine Art Festival at Lido Beach on Feb. 16.

A dog sculpture made of old junk metals, for sale by Junkyard Bots, was one of the art pieces for sale at the festival. The festival ran from Feb. 16-Feb. 17. The art festival featured local artists and traveling artists. This is the third annual festival held at Lido Beach. 

