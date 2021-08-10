Ovation School of Musical Theatre hosts open house

It didn't take long for Lakewood Ranch's Juliana Mattes to put some tips she learned from award-winning actress Ann Morrison to use.

Morrison held a class during the Ovation School of Musical Theatre's Open House Aug. 7 and after attending, Mattes, an Ovation student, used what she learning during a performance as Carlos from Disney's "Descendants" the very same day.

"I learned more about character development and how to put more of a characters' personalities, thoughts and feelings into the performance," Mattes said.

Besides Morrison's master vocal performance class and the "Descendants" production, open house attendees also participated in Broadway professional Justin Greer's master musical theater class.