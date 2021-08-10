 Skip to main content
Broadway professional Ann Morrison teachers a master vocal performance class at Ovation.

Ovation School of Musical Theatre hosts open house

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Broadway professional Ann Morrison gives children tips on singing and acting during Ovation School of Musical Theatre's open house.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

West Bradenton's Hannah Lee sings a solo before getting comments from Broadway professional Ann Morrison.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Bradenton's Alex McLemore performs as Ben from Disney's "Descendants." McLemore also sang a solo during a master vocal performance class.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Eduardo Zoppe plays Jay during Ovation Troupe's production of Disney's "Descendants."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Juliana Mattes focuses on bringing her character, Carlos from Disney's "Descendants," to life during Ovation Troupe's performance.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Ovation Troupe performs Disney's "Descendants."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Juliana Mattes, Lucy Gehrke, Eduardo Zoppe, Mars Woelfel and Meghan Pierce perform during Ovation Troupe's production of Disney's "Descendants."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Juliana Mattes uses what she learned from Ann Morrison's master vocal performance class in her role as Carlos from Disney's "Descendants."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lucy Gehrke dances in unison with the rest of Ovation Troupe.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lucy Gehrke plays Evie from Disney's "Descendants."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Mars Woelfel sings "If Only" as Mal from Disney's "Descendants."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Emma Mandzik brings the mistress of evil to life with her performance as Maleficent.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Emma Mandzik sings "Evil Like Me" as Maleficent.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Ovation Troupe sings the final song of the group's production of Disney's "Descendants."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Alexia Mattes enjoys performing with Ovation Troupe again.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lauren Teyke with Ovation School of Musical Theatre dances as Elsa from Disney's "Frozen."

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Lauren Teyke with Ovation School of Musical Theatre, who is dressed as Elsa from Disney's "Frozen," leads Bradenton's Ourania Gavrilis, who is 9, through dance moves as "Into the Unknown" plays.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

East County's Amelia Shamieva, who is 8, and her 5-year-old sister Alice Shamieva, dance like Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" during Ovation School of Musical Theatre's Dance with Elsa class.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 |

Participants learn new skills, and Ovation Theatre Troupe performs Disney's "Descendants."
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

It didn't take long for Lakewood Ranch's Juliana Mattes to put some tips she learned from award-winning actress Ann Morrison to use.

Morrison held a class during the Ovation School of Musical Theatre's Open House Aug. 7 and after attending, Mattes, an Ovation student, used what she learning during a performance as Carlos from Disney's "Descendants" the very same day.

"I learned more about character development and how to put more of a characters' personalities, thoughts and feelings into the performance," Mattes said. 

Besides Morrison's master vocal performance class and the "Descendants" production, open house attendees also participated in Broadway professional Justin Greer's master musical theater class. 

