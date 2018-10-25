 Skip to main content
Angela Abrams and Gana Gilkey

Out of the Blue returns to raise awareness on mental health

President of NAMI's Board of Directors Pat Mahoney and NAMI Executive Director Colleen Thayer

Hermione Gilpin and Betsy Friedman

Lynn and Sam Soussou

Scott Eller and Jesse White

Gail Welch and Marlene Hauck

Nancy and John Hermst with Carol and Patrick Murphy

Lisa and Brett Henson

Barry Gerber, Suzan Brodski and Barbara Gerber

NAMI Sarasota County Board of Directors member Linda Stone, Michelle Kapreilian and Carla Johanns

Sally and Vicki Hellerick with Heather Dunn

Guests enjoyed live music throughout the evening.

NAMI Sarasota County held its second annual Out of the Blue event at Sarasota Architectural Salvage on Oct. 25.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Hundreds of attendees packed Sarasota Architectural Salvage Oct. 25 for National Alliance on Mental Illness Sarasota County's second annual Out of the Blue.

The event raised money to help support families in Sarasota County who have loved ones living with mental illness. NAMI Sarasota County works to advocate for people with mental illness and to educate the public in order to eliminate the stigma of mental health issues. 

"This is the largest fundraiser for mental health in the area," said NAMI Sarasota County Executive Director Colleen Thayer. "We want to raise awareness about mental health so people aren't afraid to seek out care." 

 

 

