Out of the Blue returns to raise awareness on mental health

Hundreds of attendees packed Sarasota Architectural Salvage Oct. 25 for National Alliance on Mental Illness Sarasota County's second annual Out of the Blue.

The event raised money to help support families in Sarasota County who have loved ones living with mental illness. NAMI Sarasota County works to advocate for people with mental illness and to educate the public in order to eliminate the stigma of mental health issues.

"This is the largest fundraiser for mental health in the area," said NAMI Sarasota County Executive Director Colleen Thayer. "We want to raise awareness about mental health so people aren't afraid to seek out care."