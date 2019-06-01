Out of Door graduates honored in Lakewood Ranch

Adelaide Mahler, The Out of Door Academy's valedictorian, didn't want to leave any of her fellow graduates out during her address June 1 during the Class of 2019's graduation ceremonies at the school in Lakewood Ranch.

So she wrote all 80 of them a personal message, and taped those messages to the bottoms of their chairs.

Mahler also told her peers, "As you move forward, hold true to your individuality."

Head of School David Mahler explained in his address why the Class of 2019 is so prepared to make its mark in the world.

"You bring a bunch of great kids, put them with inspiring faculty and that's how all the magic happens," he said.