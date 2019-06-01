Out of Door graduates honored in Lakewood Ranch

 Skip to main content
Valedictorian Adelaide Mahler told the graduates, "I plead with you to never limit yourself to a single narrative."

Pablo Fernandez and Daniele Rozanes send their son, Joshua Fernandez, off to graduate.

Richard and Amy Buck give their son, Patrick, a pre-ceremony hug. Patrick is headed to the University of Wisconsin to be a math major.

John and Cathleen Studdiford said their daughter, Mairead, might be an entrepreneur after she attends Washington and Lee. Her brother, Owen, and sister, Maeve, came to celebrate as well.

Kiley Cassis and Maeve Cappar have been best friends since sixth grade but now will be heading separate ways to college.

Lauren Millar was greeted by mom, Dr. Sylvia Millar, and a bunch of balloons before the ceremony.

Celia Miller and Sarah Farmer are best friends heading their separate ways to college. Miller, who graduated with ODA, is going to FSU while Farmer, a Braden River High graduate, is headed to Valdosta State in Georgia.

Kelland Timothy, Wilkes Honors College, Leeson Foullon, Sarah Lawrence College, Robert Peterson, Wheaton College (Norton, Mass.), and Zach Szmania, Boston College, are ready to make their mark.

Chris Ramos, who is headed to New York University, entertained the packed venue with a violin solo.

The ODA faculty members take their seats at the beginning of the ceremony.

With the first name alphabetically, Zachary Aberle led his class in the senior processional.

The 81 seniors took their seats.

Head of School David Mahler addresses the seniors.

ODA coach Mike Young was attending his final graduation as he is retiring after 37 years.

Maria Miller hugs Valedictorian Adelaide Mahler before Mahler addressed the graduating class.

Speeches by Valedictorian Adelaide Mahler and Senior Speaker Katherine Gaukhman entertained the graduates.

Senior Speaker Katherine Gaukhman told the graduates, "When you set your mind to change the world, do it with your whole heart."

Senior chorus members deliver a musical presentation.

The diplomas were stacked up and ready to go.

Filip Svoboda rises to claim the Achievement Award.

John Floersheimer (right) is congratulated for winning the Faculty Cup.

Hannah Bizick is congratulated by Head of School David Mahler.

Seconds after Caroline Diesel is congratulated for graduating from Head of School David Mahler ...

... her twin brother, William Diesel, gets the same handshake.

Thunder graduates told to keep their individuality
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Adelaide Mahler, The Out of Door Academy's valedictorian, didn't want to leave any of her fellow graduates out during her address June 1 during the Class of 2019's graduation ceremonies at the school in Lakewood Ranch.

So she wrote all 80 of them a personal message, and taped those messages to the bottoms of their chairs.

Mahler also told her peers, "As you move forward, hold true to your individuality."

Head of School David Mahler explained in his address why the Class of 2019 is so prepared to make its mark in the world.

"You bring a bunch of great kids, put them with inspiring faculty and that's how all the magic happens," he said.

 

