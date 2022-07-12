Out-of-Door Academy's Crazy Cooks Camp stirs up fun in Lakewood Ranch

At 10 years old, Lakewood Ranch's Emilia Costello already dreams of owning a restaurant.

During The Out-of-Door Academy's Crazy Cooks Camp held July 11-15, she had an opportunity to get a taste of what it would be like.

"It's always been my dream to cook for people," Costello said.

Costello, who would love to appear on "Top Chef Jr.," someday, then went back to making smoothies, pretzels and pumpkin spice waffles with the other campers.

One of those campers was 9-year-old Benjamin Rodriguez, who was hoping to make a pretzel that could rival the one he had during a just-completed family trip to Philadelphia. His pretzel was made in the form of an infinity sign.

"I love pretzels, and it's really fun to shape the dough," he said.

Kristi Mezick, the owner Pure Imagination Studio, led the camp.