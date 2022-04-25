Oscar Scherer State Park hosts Earth Day festival

Environmental organizations turned out to inform and entertain during the 33rd annual Earth Day celebration at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey on April 23.

About 30 vendors composed this year's festival, which returned after a two-year hiatus. The day had a number of speakers and performers encouraging environmental care while vendors taught families about the many elements of Florida's ecosystem. Kids were also able to play games, color in drawings of animals and nature and more.

The park also hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new fishing pier later in the afternoon.