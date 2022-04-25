 Skip to main content
Michael Kedroff makes a tent out of moss.

Oscar Scherer State Park hosts Earth Day festival

Michael Kedroff makes a tent out of moss.

Bill and Julie Sands play cornhole.

Bill and Julie Sands play cornhole.

Axl Villanueva plays ring toss.

Axl Villanueva plays ring toss.

Floody the Frog from Sarasota County

Floody the Frog from Sarasota County

Max the greyhound eagerly meets guests.

Max the greyhound eagerly meets guests.

Bates the greyhound has a snooze.

Bates the greyhound has a snooze.

The festival had a burrowing owl play tunnel for kids.

The festival had a burrowing owl play tunnel for kids.

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission specialist Taylor Apter speaks to the crowd.

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission specialist Taylor Apter speaks to the crowd.

The day included a ribbon cutting ceremony for the park's recently completed fishing pier.

The day included a ribbon cutting ceremony for the park's recently completed fishing pier.

Ryan, Hillary and Madison Parr

Ryan, Hillary and Madison Parr

Isla Schroeder knits in the shade.

Isla Schroeder knits in the shade.

Yvonne Bull shows off her colored design.

Yvonne Bull shows off her colored design.

Laura Hedderman sings for the crowd.

Laura Hedderman sings for the crowd.

Debbie and Maddie Brown color in the shade.

Debbie and Maddie Brown color in the shade.

Jacob and Sarah Krizman learn more about Florida wildlife.

Jacob and Sarah Krizman learn more about Florida wildlife.

Environmental organizations encouraged renewal and care at the April 23 event.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Environmental organizations turned out to inform and entertain during the 33rd annual Earth Day celebration at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey on April 23. 

About 30 vendors composed this year's festival, which returned after a two-year hiatus. The day had a number of speakers and performers encouraging environmental care while vendors taught families about the many elements of Florida's ecosystem. Kids were also able to play games, color in drawings of animals and nature and more.

The park also hosted a ribbon-cutting for its new fishing pier later in the afternoon. 

