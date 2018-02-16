 Skip to main content
Orioles hit a home run with Oak Park School students

Oak Park School student Aaron Howell gives a high-five to The Oriole Bird during a special workout with the Orioles Friday.

The Bird stretches with Orioles pitcher Brad Brach.

Orioles player Trey Mancini races against Oak Park School student Spencer Rhoads.

Sarah Kompothecras, an Oak Park School student, gets set to race against The Bird.

Kylie Langa, an Oak Park School student, delivers a pitch.

Trey Mancini coaches Oak Park School student Abigail Gbadebo.

Winding up to pitch at a target, Oak Park School student Dejan Endriss gets ready to release the ball.

The Bird gets ready to throw during a game of catch.

Oak Park School student Samantha Martin takes a swing off the tee.

Orioles pitcher Brad Brach thanks Oak Park School student Spencer Rhoads after he received a card from him and other students.

The Bird shakes hands with Oak Park School student Samantha Martin after the workout.

Former and current players played alongside students with special needs in Sarasota County.
by: Ryan Butler News Innovation Editor

An afternoon of baseball workouts with Oak Park School students can still teach big-league players a few lessons about the game - and a few more about life. 

Several current and former Orioles players joined Sarasota County school officials and Oak Park School students for a series of exercises and baseball drills during a physical education class Friday. By helping students with special needs hit off a tee, play catch and pitch to a target, the players said they learned even more about life than the students did about baseball. 

"Not taking the little things for granted is so important," said former Orioles second baseman Brian Roberts. "It struck a chord with me, as I'm standing there and they're hitting balls off the tee, and seeing how much fun they're having. We can all learn something from their attitude about daily life."

One of several events the team participates in alongside Sarasota County students as part of the Orioles Health & Fitness Challenge, the workout at Oak Park School was particularly rewarding for the professional athletes. Orioles players said they were moved by the wide smiles and joyful attitudes of the Oak Park School students.  

"Any time you can put a smile on a kid's face makes their day better and your day better," said current Orioles pitcher Brad Brach.

Oak Park School teaches children and young adults with special needs from pre-K through age 22. At the event Friday, teachers said the chance to exercise alongside professional athletes together made students feel like part of a team, making their physical education class even more enjoyable. 

"This is so awesome," said Oak Park School teacher Erynn Leighton-Herrmann. "It's great for them to participate and do things they otherwise might not have access to."

The Author: Ryan Butler

I’m the News Innovation Editor for the Observer Media Group, which means I help report and package stories for our website, including breaking news. I graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

See All Articles by Ryan

