Scrub techs Ashley Warren and Katie Corso and nurses Rachel Zera and Lyn Swann presented the Widow-maker pumpkin.

Operation successful! Lakewood Ranch Medical Center holds its annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Pharmacist Linda Kokowicz represented the pharmacy department, which created a box of donut-flavored pumpkins. They won the Cutest Pumpkin category.

The Florence Nightingowl design won the Grand Champion award for Rose Ricapito and Jacki Guy, who are nursing educators.

Karen Martinez said the medical staff used the theme of the It Chapter 2 movie thriller to decorate its pumpkin. It won Spookiest Pumpkin.

All eyes were on the pumpkins, which were judged for five awards.

The pumpkins, including this dragon, were not to be punctured in any way for the contest.

The "I'll Put a Spell on You" pumpkin had a witch's theme.

RN Case Manager Rose Mercer shows off a pumpkin that was turned into an ice cream cone. "All nurses like sweets," she said.

The Respiratory Department's entry won Best Use of Recycled Material.

Poor little pumpkin head.

Candy corn really does have a use.

The Queen of Hearts pumpkin won in the Funniest Pumpkin category.

Some of the pumpkins simply made you smile.

Judges select five winners of the gorgeous event.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

When members of the nursing educators department at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center started ripping open pillows to get feathers for their pumpkin decorating project, they might have felt a little silly.

In the end, though, judges selected their Florence Nightingowl entry as the Grand Champion of the annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Judges from the hospital staff award winners in five categories on Monday. Aside from Florence Nightingowl, the Respiratory Department won for Best Use of Recycled Material, the Environmental Services Department won Funniest Pumpkin for its Queen of Hearts pumpkin, the Information Services Department won for Spookiest Pumpkin for its It Chapter 2 pumpkin and the Pharmacy Department won Cutest Pumpkin with its Pumpkin Spice Latte & Donuts entry.

 

 

