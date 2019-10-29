When members of the nursing educators department at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center started ripping open pillows to get feathers for their pumpkin decorating project, they might have felt a little silly.

In the end, though, judges selected their Florence Nightingowl entry as the Grand Champion of the annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Judges from the hospital staff award winners in five categories on Monday. Aside from Florence Nightingowl, the Respiratory Department won for Best Use of Recycled Material, the Environmental Services Department won Funniest Pumpkin for its Queen of Hearts pumpkin, the Information Services Department won for Spookiest Pumpkin for its It Chapter 2 pumpkin and the Pharmacy Department won Cutest Pumpkin with its Pumpkin Spice Latte & Donuts entry.